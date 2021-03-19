Washington, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private organizations, colleges and universities, private sector firms, nonprofit organizations and state, local or tribal governmental agencies across Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern California, and Nevada are eligible to apply for funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide training and counseling to aspiring and existing veteran small business owners as a Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC).

The grant awardees will provide training to service members and military spouses through the Boots to Business entrepreneurship training program, which is part of the Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program. Additionally, applicants will provide counseling, technical and financial skill development, comprehensive business assessments, and mentoring services to veterans, transitioning and active-duty service members, Reserve, National Guard, and military spouses interested in starting or growing a small business.

“Our Veterans Business Outreach Centers play an integral role in supporting the military and veteran small business community throughout their entrepreneurial journey,” said Larry Stubblefield, Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. “With this new applicant pool, we hope to bring diverse ideas to the VBOC program and increase our ability to reach aspiring and current veteran entrepreneurs nationwide.”

Each award is made for a base project period of 12 months, with four 12-month option periods, starting May 1, 2021. Additional information about the funding opportunity, including specific coverage areas and instructions on how to apply, can be found by heading to www.grants.gov and searching “SB-OVVB-21-001” or GrantSolutions .

Applications submitted via other media, including SBA’s website, will be rejected and will not be evaluated. Applications must be submitted via grants.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development will host information sessions about the funding opportunity via this Microsoft Teams link or this call-in number (202-765-1264; access code: 318 430 466#) at the following times:

Monday, March 22: 4-5 p.m. EDT

Friday, March 26: 12-1 p.m. EDT

Monday, March 29: 4-5 p.m. EDT

Friday, April 2: 12-1 p.m. EDT

Direct any questions about the VBOC funding opportunity to Sandra Wells at sandra.wells@sba.gov .

For issues with grants.gov , please call the Grants.gov Support Line at 1-800-518-4726 or email support@grants.gov .



