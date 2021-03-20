Dallas, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everyone is looking for a way to earn a bit of extra income, and affiliate marketing is an excellent way to do just that. As a content consumer, you probably see affiliate marketing everywhere, but you don’t have to be a YouTube star or have a blog with hundreds of thousands of subscribers to be an affiliate marketer. Read the answers to some frequently asked questions about affiliate marketing here, and read KissPR’s full step-by-step guide here.

What is Affiliate Marketing?

Affiliate marketing is a partnership between a content creator and a business, where the content creator (or the affiliate) promotes products or services to their audience in exchange for a commission when sales or specific actions are generated through their links. Anyone with a website can become an affiliate, and make money with affiliate marketing.



What Are the Benefits of Affiliate Marketing?

The partnership benefits both sides in obvious ways: for the affiliate, it’s an extra source of income, and for the seller, it’s a way for their product to reach a larger audience. Here are more benefits of affiliate marketing for the affiliate, as compared to traditional advertising.



It’s more subtle than traditional advertising.

You have full control over what products you promote to your audience and how.

You use content that you’re already creating for other purposes to generate extra income.

How Do I Find Affiliate Products to Promote?

Affiliate marketing is a well established form of advertising, used across platforms in just about every niche. As a result, there are plenty of affiliate networks you can join, which connect you with businesses that want their products promoted. Here are a few affiliate networks to get started with:

How Can I Earn Affiliate Sales?

Making money with affiliate marketing is dependent on being able to convince your audience to actually buy the products you promote; most of the time, clicks are not enough. Earning affiliate sales is a more complicated matter. It ultimately comes down to who you’re reaching with your blog content, and how much they trust you. Not only do you have to optimize your content for search engines, you also have to make sure your content is appealing enough to retain the audience and encourage them to make a purchase.

Make sure to build Expertise, Authority, and Trust (EAT) with Google in order to appear in search results; this will also show your readers that they can trust you. To do so, explain why you are uniquely qualified to answer the questions you’re answering.

Get in touch with a digital content expert to learn more about strategies that will work for your business and your platform.

What Content Should I Write For Affiliate Marketing?

SEO-friendly blog posts on topics that people are seeking out are the best for affiliate marketing. Generally, these are blogs that help solve problems, such as:

Blogs that explain how to do something (e.g. “How to Set Up Your Planner for A Productive 2021”)

Blogs that provide specific tips (e.g. “8 tips for Planning that Increase Productivity)

Blogs that recommend the best products of a category (e.g. (The 10 Best Notebooks for Planning and Productivity)

Where Should I Place Affiliate Links In My Content?

There’s no right or wrong way to use your affiliate links as long as you’re following the terms and conditions laid out by the vendor, but here are some best practices:



Make it clear that you’re recommending something.

Be honest with your audience about the quality of the products you’re promoting.

Don’t be too pushy with your recommendations

Don’t use too many links in one post.

Don’t forget to include a clear, concise disclosure stating that your post contains affiliate links.

How to Optimize for Affiliate Marketing

At KissPR, building SEO-friendly content that also genuinely appeals to readers is part of the storytelling strategy that we use to earn customers for our clients. For advice on how to get your blog started, guidance on what kind of content you should be publishing, or help writing and promoting content for your platform, book a free consultation with a storytelling expert.



