Phoenix, Arizona, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting a business is never an easy proposition. The process gets somewhat easier if one is prepared to seek out and accept the advice of those who have already made it to the other side of the mountain. In early January, Elijah Norton Veritas Global Protection Services CEO sat down for a quick interview that touched upon what it takes to make it in the business world.

The first point Elijah made is that there is no such thing as an overnight sensation. Success takes time and hard work, coupled with a nice big serving of luck. Provided one has a reasonable amount of these three ingredients and is not prepared to give up early, he suggests that five years is a reasonable timeline for a business to achieve escape velocity, although in his own case he states that he was well on his way by the end of Year Number Three.

Regardless of how long it takes, Elijah Norton also knows that you can't make it on your own in the business world. You need to have a team to support you and carry out your plans as you move towards your designated objectives. Finding the right people and making sure that they can work together as a team and not just as talented individuals is a major hurdle that all start-ups have to contend with.

Of course, selecting a great team is of little use without someone with leadership ability at the helm of the company. In this regard, his advice is that one of the most important traits of a great leader is the ability to read people and know what to do in any specific situation. There are times when you need to be firm and even demanding. There are times when you need to be sympathetic and encouraging.

It is also important to know when things aren't working and are not likely to change without drastic action. The time to solve problems is right now, not tomorrow or next week.

Of particular importance is the need to never rest on your laurels. You need to stay abreast of what the competition is doing and whether they are catching up, staying even, or pulling ahead of you. Regardless of how they are doing, however, you still need to stay focused on your own job, which is to put out the best product you can and then brainstorm ways to make it even better than it was before.

Businesses also exist to serve the needs of their customers, not the other way round. Attracting and retaining customers is the most important thing you can do for your business. As it grows, you are less involved in daily interaction with your customers so it is important to stay on top of those who are on the front lines.

One of the ways in which businesses can remain competitive is to stay ahead of the technology curve. Innovation means that new things are possible and that old things can be done faster, cheaper, and better than ever before.

Finally, Elijah Norton of Veritas Global Protection points out that everyone has setbacks. How you deal with them is what makes the difference between a successful company and a failure. Setbacks are not necessarily opportunities but they are definitely chances for you to figure out how to overcome them and make sure that they never happen again.

It would be nice if we could see them coming but this is not always possible. They have to be taken in stride and overcome. It is all part of succeeding in your chosen enterprise. You must never give up and that means you must find a way to surmount obstacles every day.