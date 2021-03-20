Des Plaines, United States, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Wisdom Process has launched a new hypnotherapy healing service for clients in Dubai. They aim to provide clients with a unique Eastern approach blended with hypnosis for trauma, anxiety, and other insecurities using proprietary hypnosis, gentle meditation and self-healing practices.

The newly launched service is intended to meet the demand for overwhelming stressors with health, relationship, and work. A highly trained hypnotherapist can help clients to overcome issues and resolve suffering during these pandemic times.

This holistic healing service provides clients with an alternative to psychotherapy, relationship therapy, and family counseling. It provides individuals and couples with resolution to overcome issues by releasing and reprogramming old unconscious beliefs and behaviors.

By following the guided hypnosis process blended with light meditation and self-healing approaches, clients are able to resolve deep and complex issues. This approach can potentially save years and decades of traditional therapy.

The program is designed to lead to permanent transformation and help clients to feel better about themselves and their lives. It teaches them how to release old conditioned programs from the body, without rehashing painful old stories.

A key understanding of the program is that it is based on a unique coaching methodology. The program is centered on the idea that pain triggers are held as a subtle tension in the body. The team at Heart Wisdom Process emphasizes that people hold onto old conditioning from the day they are born.

A spokesperson states: “Your painful triggers can be released when an expert coach guides you to release old conditioning. When you are releasing old beliefs and behaviors, you will actually feel physical change and transformation.”

Heart Wisdom Process serves as a bridge for learning and integrating holistic and spiritual concepts from influential self-help personalities such as Eckhart Tolle, Carl Jung, Byron Katie, Louis Hay, Bruce Lipton, Tony Robbins, and others. Key topics include addressing the emotional pain body, shadow work, spiritual awakening, suppressed emotions, and the dark night of the soul experiences.

Online practitioners are available to provide service for UAE residents and English speaking expats for these Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations: Business Bay, Mirdif, Downtown, Media City, Arabian Ranches, Sports City, Motor City, Marina, Al Barsha, Jumeirah Islands, Al Zahiyah, Al Markaziyah, Corniche, Madinat Zayed, Al Wahda, Khalidiya, Al Karamah, Al Rowdah, Al Mushrif, Al Muroor, and Khalifa City.

