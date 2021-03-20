New York, New York, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost a year of constant turmoil has turned the world of business on its head. Somehow though it has seen the emergence of countless start-ups, small businesses and entrepreneurs, each with their own ideas of what will revolutionise consumer markets. The one thing that has remained constant, however, is that in order to run a successful company strong business acumen is essential. Now more than ever business consultants are vitally important in aiding companies to avoid making costly mistakes, helping them to successfully navigate uncertain times. The challenge for companies now becomes identifying who of the many consultants out there are best equipped to ensure their success.

We have decided to save them the trouble. According to Boost Media Agency the best business consultants are those with both proven experience and a vision strongly centred upon improving the lives of others through the companies they aid. Check out our list below of the top business consultants to watch for in 2021.







Candy Valentino (@candyvalentino)

Candy Valentino, who started her first business before she could legally order a drink, has managed to build, scale, and sell businesses in industries such as eCommerce, service, and product manufacturing. In over two decades as a successful entrepreneur, she has been featured in the Top Business Leaders 40 Under 40, Top 50 Women in Business, and 10 People Making a Difference, among others.

A real estate flipper and investor, Candy has also created a vast investment portfolio and founded a non-profit organization where she has dedicated the last 15 years to saving thousands of lives by raising millions to help others. She has amassed an incredible list of clients, working with small businesses and start-ups, 7 & 8-figure CEOS, political leaders, and non-profit organizations. Through hard work, she has created a life of meaning, purpose and freedom, and knows what it takes to create successful businesses in diverse industries.

Candy’s company FOUNDERS, provides consulting and coaching services that are unlike any other. Candy shares her business knowledge whilst rallying experts to support clients in company structure, tax savings, scale, recruitment and HR, as well as business and asset protection to name a few.

"In business, what you don't know will cost you a lot of money. I help business owners look at their companies differently so they have the ability to grow, scale and eventually have something to sell and exit on the other end." Valentino and FOUNDERS apply their business experience and knowledge acquired from building actual 7, 8 and 9 figures businesses for decades. It's business consulting, done differently.

Jess Windell (@mavenconsultingco)

Jess Windell is the founder of Maven Consulting, a modern-communications consultancy on a mission to rework the conversation, shift the approach, and ultimately change the model for how growing, consumer brands integrate PR into their strategic roadmaps.



After more than a dozen years of experience on both the agency and in-house side of the industry, Jess recognized a blatant disconnect between brand marketers and their PR/communications counterparts, and set out to do something about it.



At Maven Consulting, she works hand-in-hand with passionate leaders and marketing teams to build and understand their company’s public relations and marketing communications plan, while ensuring they own the relationships and conversations with the people and audiences that matter most to their brand.



From there, Jess and her team support their client partners in carrying out those plans with their own teams, at their own pace, and on their own time. Focusing on brand positioning, reputation management and consumer loyalty, Jess’ approach helps to make PR accessible and valuable for brands, people and products that need it most.





Kevin Dolce (@nineteen90_businessconsulting)

Kevin Dolce is a seasoned business development strategist, author of The Blueprint Guide to Writing a Highly Effective Business Plan and the founder of Nineteen90, a full-service business consulting firm that focuses on helping new entrepreneurs to register their businesses as an LLC, C-Corp, S-Corp, or Non-Profit. The firm also offers educational programs that allow entrepreneurs to learn about the different business entities and they provide assistance with writing business plans for all kinds of businesses, no matter the size.



As a business development strategist, Kevin provides strategical insight about business, finance, and partnership so clients can leverage it and reach their goals. His experience, strategic background, and knowledge in new businesses, sales, and operations allow him to see the big picture and help clients grow by providing foolproof strategies.



Kevin understands that many people out there have great ideas to develop, but they don’t always know how to monetize their skills and build a business. For this reason, he provides new entrepreneurs the guidance they need to develop those ideas and turn them into the businesses of their dreams. Nineteen90 is an unmatched one-stop shop for all entrepreneurs who need guidance, whether that’s registering their business, coming up with a business plan or effective strategies, trademarking, and so much more.







Andrea Conway (@andreaaconway)

Having built multiple successful businesses, including her first successful retail company at the age of 19, Andrea Conway is a professional business consultant and digital marketing expert. As the co-owner of both The Conway Co, a marketing agency, and zazou collective Inc., a lifestyle e-commerce brand, her high-impact business formula has inspired and empowered hundreds of high-level entrepreneurs to scale their professional passions.



Her assignments have included brand creation, social media marketing, scaling strategies, and one-on-one consulting. Andrea is magical at growing brand assets, so she works to promote brands, increase technical delegation, implant automations and systems, drive profits and build customized strategies that are focused and impactful. Andrea’s online community connects entrepreneurs who want to thrive and they trust her expertise because she’s very familiar with the highs and lows that come with being a business owner. “Teaching you how to work on your business and not in your business is crucial. We need to make sure your business works for you. You can be successful if you work smart - that’s where I come in” Andrea states.



With this mantra, Andrea has become an expert at cutting out the fluff and getting to the core of her client’s businesses. Her approach is individual, so she gets to know the person and the business in-depth to come out with a business and financial plan that’s realistic and effective. If you have a business question for Andrea, you can ask her for FREE every Texting Tuesday from 4-5pm EST by texting your name and question to 1-833-ANDREA-C. Stay tuned for her new podcast coming out soon!







Estie Rand (@estierand_)

Estie Rand is an award-winning business consultant, marketing strategist, acclaimed international speaker, and founder of Strand Consulting, a multinational micro-business consultancy that’s focused on helping small business owners earn more money with less headache. She believes that anyone can build a professional and profitable business doing what they love, earn buckets of money and still have time for their life and family.



Estie’s mission in life is to empower small business owners with clarity and strategy so they can make all their big business dreams come true and live the life they want. In addition to her marketing degree from a premier business school in New York, Estie is a certified professional coach for over 12 years. She hosts the Business Breakthrough Podcast, featured on Nasdaq and is a contributor to Entrepreneur. Her varied and extensive experience in the small business space, servicing all industries, makes her services highly valuable and effective to everyone who receives them. Estie also created the BMS Framework, a 3-phase, step-by-step process that guides entrepreneurs and small businesses to complete and align their branding, marketing, and sales efforts for stable and predictable organic sales.



Through Strand Consulting, Estie services small business owners worldwide. With clients on 6 continents and staff in 7 time zones, Estie works with entrepreneurs ranging from freelancers to midsize companies, and takes each business on their unique journey to success. Her strategies for earning more while investing less are legendary, unique and have a 100% success rate for those who follow them.





Elle Crawford (@theconsultingceo)

Elle Crawford is the founder of The Consulting CEO, a company that was born from a passion for supporting female entrepreneurs around the world, and helping them ignite their potential so they can enjoy the financial abundance and freedom they’re looking for through building a successful business of their own. She has journeyed this road herself - with only a laptop, wifi and a dream, she built a six-figure business in 45 days. Today she has built a dream business that allows her to travel the world and help others change their lives.



Like many, Elle was stuck in a corporate job until she focused on her online business. Having no previous experience, she had the right mindset, the desire to make her dreams come true, and the drive to take action. After a lot of hard work, she managed to get her digital marketing agency off the ground, building a six-figure business in just 45 days. When Elle discovered her passion, she was determined to share it with others. Now, she’s a business coach who teaches women to create profitable online businesses with ease and speed.



Elle trains her clients on how to use the power of social media to convert followers into high-ticket clients, while helping them break down their limiting beliefs surrounding success and empowerment. She offers insights from building her agency to multi-six figures and has turned it into signature coaching programs, which have impacted over 6,000 entrepreneurs with students achieving incredible results like earning $22,000 in 60 days.





Angela Henderson (@angelahendersonconsulting)

Angela Henderson is an international award-winning business coach for women, international keynote speaker, and podcaster whose passion is to help women understand what it takes to build a stable business without burning out. Angela has built not one, but two multi 6-figure businesses, so she’s a business consultant with the practical experience to help her clients reach their true potential.



Angela is focused on helping women because the stats show that women are more likely to fail in business and she wants that to change. Women entrepreneurs don’t always get the support they need, so Angela is here to make sure they get the tools, resources, and the community they need to create and scale a profitable business. In addition, Angela is about empowering women to increase not only their success but their wealth. Why? When women have wealth they not only change their world, their local community and the entire world.



She’s a strong believer in human to human marketing and the importance of building real relationships with customers. Brands that provide a one-on-one experience are more successful, which is why she focuses on networking and having real conversations that lead to conversions. In 2020, Angela won 3 international awards that cemented how effective her approach is, including Mentor or Coach of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Podcast of the Year for her Business and Life Conversations Podcast.





Frank Salas (@talentedmrsalas)

You may have heard of Mr. Ripley’s talents, but have you heard of the Talented Mr. Salas? Starting his entrepreneurship career at the age of 20, Frank Salas has made it his life’s work to help and support the entrepreneur community, and does so in a different way to most. Whilst most business consultants are responsible for identifying areas of a business model that could be improved, and strategizing how that improvement could be executed, Frank and his company solely focus on assessing the strength and weaknesses of a company’s employee base, and implementing hiring strategies that ensure their clients goals are met.

Salas Staffing helps businesses to scale by providing them with human capital consulting – uncovering problems with staffing issues and delivering companies the solution to continue growing in the right direction. The boutique human capital firm specialises in uncovering exactly what their client’s needs are from their staff, and sets about finding them their perfect employee. Frank specialises in sourcing Fortune 500 talent from emerging nations, to help small to medium businesses scale without breaking their budgets. Salas Staffing also aids in upskilling new recruits and provides their clients with a one-year guarantee for each recruit hired. With a global reach, Salas Staffing are perfectly positioned to consult and aid emerging businesses around the world in making informed staffing decisions that will directly contribute to their company’s growth.





Jennifer Cramer Lewis (@jennifercramerlewis)

Jennifer Cramer Lewis is Canada’s #1 business and relationship turnaround expert for ambitious female entrepreneurs and she’s also a modern-day seer and shaman. For over 10 years, she has focused on assisting entrepreneurs and business owners in igniting their dream life to find joy and success through intuitive strategies not just for the business, but also for the mind and the body.



She has extensive experience in Finance, Real Estate, Management, and Investing, so she’s able to see the nuances of the business, which allows her to help her clients save and earn more money with the creation and implementation of new technologies and approaches. Jennifer is passionate about helping people achieve their dream life and business and her signature program is the perfect way to do that. Through this program, Jennifer provides elegant business principles such as Systems, Automation, Leverage, and Evergreen.



She also has a team that escalates the client’s personal Energetic Signature, Peer Connections, and Acclimation to their newfound success. Jennifer provides support so her clients can master their talents and the genius of their bodies to achieve more success than ever before. She does this by identifying the individual’s core talents and energy fields so she can build customized systems that will allow them to unlock their inner power and dream bigger.





Rebecca Casey (@natureofbusinessconsulting)

Rebecca Casey is an amazing business coach who specializes in helping farms and SMEs build sustainable businesses that will last and bring value to the world. She provides valuable guidance because she combines her unbridled passion, her extensive industry expertise, and her hands-on experience in developing a successful farming enterprise, Nature of Business Consulting. She’s able to provide excellent solutions to all the challenges that come with building a business.



She’s an expert in marketing strategy, problem-solving, business planning, and controlling profit margins, so she can help you build a well-balanced business. Rebecca understands how important it is to build something of one’s own, but it’s also important to have time for more than just work, and that’s also something she can help with.



Rebecca knows what it takes to build a valuable business; it takes purpose, clarity, strategy, and accountability, and she provides services that can help anyone foster those values. She will motivate and inspire people to scale their businesses and provide individual attention so they can achieve amazing things by changing their mindset. She has the education and the experience to walk anyone through the process of creating something worthwhile. She’s passionate about helping others achieve their dreams in the same way she has because she knows how much one’s life can improve as a result.





