Lizhi, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Lizhi, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) investors that acquired shares in connection with it’s January 17, 2020 IPO. Investors have until March 22, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the coronavirus was already ravaging China, the home base, principal market, and significant hub for Lizhi, its employees, and its customers, at the time of the IPO, ; (2) Lizhi’s business was already being negatively affected by the complications associated with the coronavirus, as employees and customers contracted the virus, lost employment, or otherwise experienced difficulty in generating, publishing, and monetizing the content critical to Lizhi’s platform; (3) Lizhi employees and customers complained of, and to, Lizhi, even prior to the IPO, which harmed the Lizhi’s reputation and financial condition and prospects; and (4) Lizhi’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times, as a result.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 22, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising