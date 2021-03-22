ePac Flexible Packaging Expands into Toronto

Austin, Texas USA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in fast time to market, short and medium run length pouches and rollstock, has announced plans to open its second Canadian facility in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. The company has begun accepting orders, with fulfillment handled by ePac Vancouver until theToronto manufacturing facility opens in June of 2021.

ePac Toronto will be located at 209 Brunel Road, Mississauga, Ontario .

According to George Boustani, Managing Partner for ePac’s Canadian operation: “We opened ePac Vancouver in December 2019, and realized the same rapid growth we’ve seen in other ePac locations around the world. Our value proposition of 5-15 day turnaround and low minimums resonates well with the Canadian market, and we’re excited to bring our community based focus to Toronto”.

Joining ePac Toronto as General Manager is Hila Frish. Hila brings over 18 years of general management and manufacturing experience to her new position, having held several global assignments with Aran Group, a leading packaging supplier.

ePac was formed to provide locally-based consumer packaged goods companies the ability to compete with large brands with great packaging, give back to the communities it serves, and contribute to the creation of a more sustainable, circular economy. Since the opening of the company's first manufacturing facility in 2016, ePac’s mission has been clear – to help small brands obtain big brand presence and grow.

According to CEO, Jack Knott: “ePac Toronto will become our 19th plant to become operational in locations across the US, Canada, Europe, and Indonesia. In each market we see a similar dynamic unfold - small and medium sized businesses are growing at double digits, and our partnerships with them can and do help accelerate their growth”.

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

ePac is the first company created based entirely on break-through digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the Indigo 20000. This technology platform enables the company to provide fast time to market, economical short and medium run length jobs, customization, and the ability to order to demand to avoid costly inventory and obsolescence. By harnessing the true power of digital printing, ePacConnect enables brands of all sizes to take advantage of the growing trends in connected packaging. ePac’s digital platform is inherently eco-friendly, while offering several sustainable film options. ePacFlexibles.com





Attachment