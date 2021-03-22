Corbion proposes to re-appoint Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot as CFO

English Dutch

Corbion’s Supervisory Board announces it has nominated Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot for re-appointment as CFO and member of the Board of Management for a third term of office.

Eddy van Rhede van der Kloot was first appointed in 2014 and his current term of office runs from May 2018 - May 2022.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Mathieu Vrijsen said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I am very pleased that Eddy is willing to extend his contract of assignment with the company for a next term of four years (May 2022 - May 2026). Since 2014, Eddy has been instrumental in building the foundations of the company Corbion is today. With his re-appointment, we create continuity in leadership for further driving the Advance 2025 strategy, executing our investment program to enhance value creation for our shareholders and other stakeholders, and further developing Corbion as an innovative sustainable ingredient solutions company with sustainability at the heart of our Preserving What Matters purpose."

CEO Olivier Rigaud said: "I am delighted with the nomination of Eddy for his third term and looking forward to working with him in the coming years, focusing on the successful execution of our Advance 2025 strategy, and continuing to build a great company with a strong culture, that people are proud to work for.”

The proposed re-appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that will be held on 19 May 2021. The full details and agenda for the AGM will be published in April 2021.

