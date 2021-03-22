The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|593,925
|255.11
|151,514,749
|15 March 2021
|16,000
|277.51
|4,440,171
|16 March 2021
|15,654
|280.73
|4,394,568
|17 March 2021
|15,700
|280.49
|4,403,618
|18 March 2021
|15,750
|286.18
|4,507,285
|19 March 2021
|15,222
|284.10
|4,324,512
|Accumulated under the programme
|672,251
|258.21
|173,584,903
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 672,251 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.93% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
