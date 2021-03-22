New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunotherapy Drugs: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037554/?utm_source=GNW





The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.



The report discusses technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.



Regional analysis includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and rest of the world (RoW).



Report Includes:

- 20 data tables and 26 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for immunotherapy drugs

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) though 2025

- Evaluation of current market size and forecast, pipeline analysis of new products, and regulatory scenarios and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

- Description of immunotherapy, combination immunotherapy and discussion on how it targets on cell-mediated adaptive immunity

- Market share analysis of the immunotherapy drugs based on type of drug, therapy area, end user and region

- Information on personalized treatment paradigm, details of clinically significant types of cancers and discussion on future of immunotherapy in cancer

- Details of checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, interleukins and interferons; and coverage of innovative strategies and novel targeted approaches for immunotherapy

- Discussion on fine tuning versus boosting cancer immunity and early versus advanced stage cancer immunotherapy

- Market share analysis of the major players in the industry, and discussion on their technological strengths and weakness, and innovative marketing practices

- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc.



Summary:

By product type, the immunotherapy drugs market is divided into the following segments -

- Monoclonal antibodies.

- Checkpoint inhibitors.

- Interferons and interleukins.



In 2019, the global market for immunotherapy drugs was REDACTED and is expected to reach REDACTED with a CAGR of REDACTED by the forecast year 2025.



The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the global market for immunotherapy drugs in 2019.This large share can be attributed to several factors including their high specificity and fewer side-effects; the increasing focus on personalized medicines; initiatives by industry players; and the growing target disease incidence and patient pool.



In 2019, the market for monoclonal antibodies was $106.8 billion and estimated to reach REDACTED by 2025 with a CAGR of REDACTED.

