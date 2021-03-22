New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037553/?utm_source=GNW

The nuclear imaging equipment market is broken down into product types such as SPECT scanners, hybrid PET and planar scintigraphy.



Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are given for each product type, technology, application and end user group, with estimated values derived from the revenues of manufacturers’ total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for nuclear imaging equipment.It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for nuclear imaging equipment and current trends within the industry.



An analysis of the regulatory scenario that governs the nuclear imaging equipment industry is also included in the scope of this report.



The report concludes with a special focus on the detailed company profiles of the major vendors in the global market for nuclear imaging equipment.



- A comprehensive overview of the global market for nuclear imaging equipment and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for global nuclear imaging equipment market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end user and geographic region for key market segments and subsegments

- Discussion of industry growth drivers and market potential for nuclear imaging equipment, regulatory frameworks and technology updates within the segment

- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and other emerging markets

- Identification of key market players, and review of their product portfolios, recent developments, and areas of application in nuclear imaging equipment

- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on nuclear imaging market, current status and how it has affected the overall Medtech industry

- Coverage of various market development strategies adopted by market players to enhance their market position, including expansion, product launch, acquisition and merger, innovation, partnerships and joint venture

- Descriptive company profiles of top market players, including Agfa HealthCare, Canon Inc., Digirad Corp., General Electric, Mediso Ltd. and Siemens Healthcare GmbH



Summary:

Due to the prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population and the rising number of road accidents, a stronger demand for better imaging has emerged.Chronic diseases such as cancer, strokes, neurodegenerative diseases, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cardiovascular diseases and others require the imaging of body parts for proper diagnosis.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the major diseases that lead to the most NCD (noncommunicable diseases) deaths are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes,which collectively account for more than 80% of all premature NCD deaths.NCDs claim 40 million lives each year and account for approximately 70% of global deaths.



Such high instances of chronic diseases require improved and advanced imaging technologies such as SPECT, PET and planar scintigraphy. Factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population, coupled with an increasing demand forPET, SPECT and planar scintigraphy nuclear imaging equipment, are also providing traction to the global market for nuclear imaging equipment.



Imaging technologies are used across various end users including hospitals, diagnostic centers and research centers.In hospitals, nuclear imaging instruments are used for imaging body parts in cases of chronic diseases.



In diagnostic centers, nuclear imaging instruments are widely adopted for diagnosing a particular body part or the whole body. In research centers, imaging instruments are used for molecular imaging for drug discovery purposes.



The global market for nuclear imaging equipment is projected to rise at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2021-2026.By 2026, total revenue is expected to reach nearly REDACTED, with an increase of REDACTED from REDACTED in 2020.



The report provides an analysis based on each product type segment, which includes SPECTscanners, hybrid PET and planar scintigraphy nuclear imaging equipment.



SPECT scanners held the largest market share in 2020 followed by hybrid PET and planar scintigraphy equipment.By 2026, the total revenue from the SPECT scanners segment is expected to reach REDACTED.



The hybrid PET segment is estimated to growat the highest CAGR of REDACTED by 2026. By 2026, total revenue from the hybrid PET segment is expected to reach nearly REDACTED.

