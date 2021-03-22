New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Developing Innovative ROI Streams and Patient-centric Virtual Care Approaches will Shape the Global Healthcare Industry, Outlook 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037572/?utm_source=GNW





Spurred by the year’s events, healthcare delivery has accelerated its transformation, and the concept of anytime-anywhere care has taken course to become mainstream.Digital health applications—especially telehealth and remote patient monitoring—saw tremendous demand as the only means to continue care delivery for many during the pandemic.



To align with the new normal, vendors will need to redefine their visions and strategies, ensuring they are ready to tackle 2021 and beyond.Use of artificial intelligence (AI) across the spectrum of applications, cloud computing, patient engagement solutions, and home monitoring represent strong opportunities for growth.



The new vision for healthcare in 2021 will focus on access, quality, and affordability, in addition to strategies designed to overcome the losses sustained in 2020, while ensuring healthcare remains precise, preventive, and outcome-based in the promotion of social and financial inclusion.

