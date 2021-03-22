LDC and Cumulus Oncology announce collaboration

Dortmund, Germany, and Edinburgh, Scotland, March 22nd, 2021. The Lead Discovery Center GmbH (LDC) and Cumulus Oncology announce the signing of a collaboration agreement enabling the two organisations to accelerate the discovery and development of novel oncology therapies. The collaboration builds on the complementary expertise of both organisations. LDC contributes a proven track record in drug discovery and a team of scientists with the expertise and the deep insights necessary to develop assets modulating a range of oncology targets derived from its large academic network. Cumulus Oncology brings a team of successful life science entrepreneurs with a recognised track record in translational oncology drug development, as well as oncologists, scientists and pharma sector business professionals.

This collaboration is based around the reciprocal contribution of each group and the motivation to develop a growing portfolio of small molecule and biological assets with exceptional medical and commercial potential. Each party provides targets and assets in the oncology area for collaboration and potential future company co-creation as well as bringing a wider access to funding partners and collaborators globally.

“We anticipate that joining forces with Cumulus Oncology will leverage early-stage novel oncology approaches from our research networks, turning these early-stage assets into true innovations in cancer research and therapies”, stated Bert Klebl, CEO and CSO of the LDC.

“This strategic partnership with one of the leading drug discovery centres in Europe provides a unique opportunity for Cumulus Oncology to fuel its pipeline of next generation novel oncology assets” said Alan Wise, Chairman of Cumulus Oncology.

“We are very much looking forward to working with our colleagues at LDC to the mutual benefit of both our organisations and ultimately to the benefit of the cancer research community, most especially, the patients dealing with a cancer diagnosis” added Clare Wareing, Founder and CEO of Cumulus Oncology.

About Cumulus Oncology

Founded in 2017, Cumulus sources novel oncology assets from academic institutes, commercial drug discovery groups and biopharmaceutical companies. The company also identifies novel targets for drug discovery programmes which it supports and collaborates on. Following rigorous due diligence and market assessment activities, negotiations on deal terms and in-depth feasibility on the investment case, selected assets are spun out into newly created companies. These NewCos are managed to key value inflection points by Cumulus which also takes responsibility for further investment into each Newco via its network of VC partners. The founding team consists of successful life science entrepreneurs, oncologists, scientists and other oncology drug development and pharma sector business professionals. Asset classes of interest include small molecules and biologics which target known and novel pathways in cancer, where there is a clear path forward into clinical development, often in molecularly selected sub-groups.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cumulusoncology.com/

About LDC

Lead Discovery Center GmbH (LDC) was established in 2008 by the technology transfer organization Max Planck Innovation, as a novel approach to capitalize on the potential of excellent basic research for the discovery of new therapies for diseases with high medical need. The LDC takes on promising early-stage projects from academia and transforms them into innovative pharmaceutical leads and antibodies that reach initial proof-of-concept in animals as well as candidate nomination. In close collaboration with high-profile partners from research and industry, the LDC is building a strong and growing portfolio of small molecule and antibody leads with exceptional medical and commercial potential. The LDC sustains a long-term partnership with the Max Planck Society, KHAN-I GmbH & Co.KG and has formed alliances with AstraZeneca, Apeiron, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck KGaA, Daiichi Sankyo, Qurient, e.g. In addition, LDC also works with leading translational drug discovery centers and with various investors to provide its assets for company creation. Further information at: www.lead-discovery.de.