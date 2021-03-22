COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 13/2021 – 22 MARCH 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|26,972
|652.18
|17,590,617.73
|15 March 2021
|5,000
|666.93
|3,334,669.00
|16 March 2021
|10,556
|666.27
|7,033,095.45
|17 March 2021
|8,000
|660.52
|5,284,187.20
|18 March 2021
|1,682
|653.39
|1,099,008.04
|19 March 2021
|2,838
|654.84
|1,858,433.37
|Accumulated under the program
|55,048
|657.61
|36,200,010.78
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 822,488 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
