Transport & Logistics Sector to Fuel the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics Market

New York, March 22, 2021
Although many customers are aware of the advances being made in telematics and fleet management systems, ambiguity persists among the user community in terms of adopting new solutions.This study researches and surveys the connected trucks telematics market in Indonesia. The aim is to analyze the usage of and interest in telematics and fleet management solutions based on questions posted to respondents in the transport & logistics and postal & delivery services segments. Within these two segments, the survey focuses on commercial vehicles comprising light duty truck (LDT), medium-heavy duty truck (MHDT), and heavy duty truck (HDT) customers. The survey has been conducted among key industry participants in Indonesia, with sampling data interpreted and represented by further analysis. The research concludes with a discussion of three growth opportunities geared toward companies looking to gain an edge in this space.
Author: Rajesh Depores
Transport & Logistics Sector to Fuel the Indonesian Connected Trucks Telematics MarketThe commercial vehicle telematics market in Indonesia is growing at a slow rate due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple telematics vendors populate this fragmented market, fighting to gain share.
