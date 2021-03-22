New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI-Based Image Analysis Tools and Cloud-Based Deployment to Expand the Global Digital Pathology Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037568/?utm_source=GNW
The study segments the market by product (hardware, software, and storage solutions) and region (North America, European Union, and Asia-Pacific).
The analyst provides the market forecast and breakdown by region from 2019–2025, capturing developing market trends and regional dynamics vital in increasing market growth.Other topics covered include:
• The largest and emerging digital pathology markets in terms of revenue generation
• Strategic analysis of the digital pathology workflow in a clinical setting
• The necessity for digital pathology participants to adopt a standard imaging format and adoption challenges
• Comprehensive insights on the latest regulatory landscape in the US and EU for digital pathology companies
• Growth opportunities centering on using AI in image analysis, innovative business models such as on-demand services, and end-user segments like pharmaceutical contract services
Author: Deepak Jayakumar
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037568/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
AI-Based Image Analysis Tools and Cloud-Based Deployment to Expand the Global Digital Pathology MarketThe Transformational Health team provides critical insights into the global digital pathology market, highlighting key growth opportunities, market revenue forecast, and business models that will play an essential role in its growth.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI-Based Image Analysis Tools and Cloud-Based Deployment to Expand the Global Digital Pathology Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037568/?utm_source=GNW