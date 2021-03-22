New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI-Based Image Analysis Tools and Cloud-Based Deployment to Expand the Global Digital Pathology Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06037568/?utm_source=GNW

The study segments the market by product (hardware, software, and storage solutions) and region (North America, European Union, and Asia-Pacific).



The analyst provides the market forecast and breakdown by region from 2019–2025, capturing developing market trends and regional dynamics vital in increasing market growth.Other topics covered include:

• The largest and emerging digital pathology markets in terms of revenue generation

• Strategic analysis of the digital pathology workflow in a clinical setting

• The necessity for digital pathology participants to adopt a standard imaging format and adoption challenges

• Comprehensive insights on the latest regulatory landscape in the US and EU for digital pathology companies

• Growth opportunities centering on using AI in image analysis, innovative business models such as on-demand services, and end-user segments like pharmaceutical contract services

Author: Deepak Jayakumar

