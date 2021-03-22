The global simulation software market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 12.7 billion in 2020 to USD 26.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2%

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Simulation Software Market by Component, Deployment, Application, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05250882/?utm_source=GNW

However, complexities in integrating software and increasing data security concerns can hinder the growth.



Professional services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Professional services of simulation software include consulting services, training services, engineering and integration services, and support services. These services play a critical role in the efficient and effective designing and implementation of the simulation software.

Consulting services, such as 3D data visualization and simulation selection, ensures fast and low-risk execution of simulation.Engineering and integration services are the crucial use cases of R&D processes across verticals, such as automobile, mining, and healthcare.



Training services are the vital components of simulation services.It helps engineers and product owners in understanding the functioning of the product in real-time scenarios.



This is essential and critical service for verticals, such as aerospace and defense, ship building and marines, chemicals, and automobiles.Support and maintenance services include technical support, knowledge sharing, and software upgrades.



Support and maintenance services are offered as a separate contract to the buyer of the simulation and analysis software by the support team. These services are offered to satisfy customers’ simulation and analysis requirements.



On premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

On the end-user side, the simulation and analysis technology have to be installed or integrated to create virtual environments for designing, PLM, verification, and validation purposes.The on-premises deployment mode is the primary method provided by companies to their employees due to security concerns.



The on-premises deployment of simulation and analysis technology helps in maintaining its privacy. However, installing the simulation and analysis technology is a complex process as it has to be integrated with the complex infrastructure of organizations.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The simulation software market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC has a potential for growth in the simulation software market.



APAC is expected to witness extensive growth opportunities in the manufacturing and IT sectors during the forecast period.The existence of large population, developing infrastructure and technology and affluence of source are the major factors contributing to the growth of the simulation software market in the region.



The government of India and China have been accelerating manufacturing sector for developing and verifying cars, IT related products and solutions, and defense equipment. High market growth is also anticipated due to technological advancements and utilization of the simulation and analysis technology. The rapid expansion of domestic market as well as global enterprises in the region is also an important factor towards the growth of simulation software market in the region



Major vendors offering simulation software market across the globe are MathWorks (US), Autodesk (US), Ansys (US), Siemens AG (Germany), PTC (US), Dassault Systemes (France), Altair Engineering (US), MSC Software (US), Honeywell (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Aveva (UK), Spirent Communications (UK), Bentley Systems (US), Synopsys (Canada), AVL List GmbH (Austria), COMSOL (England), Certara (US), CAE (Presagis (Canada)), aPriori (US), PTV Group (Germany), AnyLogic (US), SimScale (Germany), Scalable Networks (US), Simul8 Corporation (UK), FlexSim (US), MOSIMTEC (US), Simio (US), ProSim (US), Cybernet (US), and Cesim (Finland).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the simulation software market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



