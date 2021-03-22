The human microbiome market is projected to reach USD 1,598 million by 2028 from USD 894 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2028

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Human Microbiome Market by Product, Application, Disease, Research Technology - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03567498/?utm_source=GNW

However, a lack of expertise and inadequate research on the human microbiome are factors expected to restrain this market’s growth.

• By product segment, the drugs segment accounted for the largest share of human microbiome market:



Based on product, the human microbiome market is segmented into probiotics, prebiotics, diagnostic tests, drugs, and other products. Drugs segment accounted for the largest product segment in the human microbiome market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of human microbiome-based drug products in clinical trials and rising funding to develop microbiome-based drugs



By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics.The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Advances in life science research on a wide number of diseases, technological innovations in human genome mapping, the emergence of omics technologies, and the increasing emphasis on improving the cost-effectiveness of healthcare and patient outcomes are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



By genomic technologies, the sequencing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the human microbiome market is further segmented into sequencing and other genomic technologies {PCR, microarray, and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH)}. The availability of advanced, efficient, and accurate next-generation sequencing systems at a low cost, along with the reduced cost of sequencing, has greatly boosted the adoption of the latest sequencing technologies in the human microbiome market

North America: The largest and fastest-growing region in the human microbiome market.

In the human microbiome market, North America is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising awareness on preventive healthcare, availability of funding for microbiome research, and growing acceptance of probiotic products are the factors driving the North American human microbiome market.



Prominent players in the human microbiome market include ENTEROME Bioscience (France), Seres Therapeutics. (US), 4D pharma (UK), Evelo Biosciences (US), OptiBiotix Health (UK), Synlogic (US), Second Genome (US), Vedanta Biosciences (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), ViThera Pharmaceuticals (US), BiomX (Israel), DuPont (US), Kaleido (US), YSOPIA Bioscience (France), FlightPath (US), Finch Therapeutics (US), Quantbiome (DBA Thyrve, Inc.) (US), Viome, Inc. (US), DayTwo (US), BIOHM (US), Atlas Biomed (UK), Bione (India), Luxia Scientific (France), Sun Genomics (US), and Metabiomics (US).



