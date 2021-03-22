The Global Vaccines Market is expected to grow by $ 22.29 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vaccines Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038048/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on vaccines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches and increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines. In addition, increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vaccines market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The vaccines market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Prophylactic vaccines

• Therapeutic vaccines



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the approval of vaccines and a strong pipeline as one of the prime reasons driving the vaccines market growth during the next few years.



Our report on vaccines market covers the following areas:

• Vaccines market sizing

• Vaccines market forecast

• Vaccines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vaccines market vendors that include Bavarian Nordic AS, CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA. Also, the vaccines market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

