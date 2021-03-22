KVH Partners with Tile Marine for KVH Watch Maritime IoT Solution

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), announced today that Tile Marine, a leading marine services company in India and the Middle East, is now a KVH Watch® Solution Partner and will offer KVH Watch connectivity to augment its extensive maritime solutions. Tile Marine’s services cover a wide range of electrical, electronic, and mechanical work for shipowners and shipyards including installation, maintenance, and repair of communications equipment, integrated bridge systems, and other critical maritime equipment.

“With KVH Watch connectivity, we will be able to extend our services and add remote monitoring, condition-based monitoring, and assistance for a repair even if there is an incident in the middle of the ocean,” says Pravin Raghavan, managing director of Tile Marine. “Many vessels are looking for this level of service but what has been missing in our opinion was the reliable backbone of connectivity to transfer data from the ship to shore. Our ability to offer these services will be a great comfort to our customers.”



“When you combine dedicated KVH Watch IoT connectivity with Tile Marine’s extensive experience in supporting everything from bridge systems to belowdecks equipment, shipowners and managers will be able to enjoy the most comprehensive remote service experience to date, including remote troubleshooting sessions at deep sea,” says Sven Brooks, senior director of IoT business development for KVH. “Tile Marine’s entire ecosystem will benefit from this ability to do it all remotely.”

The need for dedicated connectivity to transfer real-time data from ship to shore is well known by marine services technicians and IoT analytics experts who find themselves challenged with limited bandwidth if a vessel is equipped with only one communications system. With dedicated IoT connectivity, it becomes possible to monitor performance data, quickly identify specific equipment issues, and support high-speed video troubleshooting while the vessel is at sea, saving time and money when the vessel is in port. IoT connectivity can also be a benefit in other maritime situations, including sea trials and regulatory activities. For example, during sea trials, representatives from the major equipment manufacturers are on board for several days; the ability to do a remote troubleshooting session during the sea trial saves time and money, particularly when it eliminates the need to return to port. Regulatory activities such as a government’s need to certify whether vessels are fishing in approved zones can be greatly aided by real-time data. A dedicated IoT connectivity solution is also critically important for reducing cyber risks by keeping the flow of a vessel’s operational technology (OT) data separate from its information technology (IT) data.



KVH Watch is an IoT Connectivity as a Service solution that provides Flow, secure 24/7/365 machine-to-cloud satellite connectivity for remote monitoring of onboard equipment plus the ability to perform on-demand Remote Expert Interventions using video, voice, or text via KVH’s global HTS network. KVH Watch is designed for maritime equipment manufacturers, multicard service providers, and shipyards seeking affordable monthly subscription-based connectivity that L-band and cellular services cannot deliver at deep sea.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT BroadbandSM network, KVH Watch maritime IoT solutions, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service. The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content through such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

About Tile Marine

Tile Marine is a leading provider of electrical, electronic, and mechanical services for the maritime industry with solutions including IT, software, and communications. The company works closely with shipyards, vessel owners, fleet managers, and maritime equipment manufacturers and has a strong presence in the Indian sub-continent including Cochin Shipyard and in the Middle East.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

