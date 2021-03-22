The Global EMV Cards Market is expected to grow by $ 978.55 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMV Cards Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038028/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on EMV cards market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to comply with regulations related to EMV, increasing number of cashless transactions, and benefits of EMV cards. In addition, need to comply with regulations related to EMV is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The EMV cards market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes.



The EMV cards market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Contactless

• Contact-based



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advent of biometric EMV cards as one of the prime reasons driving the EMV cards market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of inorganic growth strategies and preference for dual-interface EMV cards will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on EMV cards market covers the following areas:

• EMV cards market sizing

• EMV cards market forecast

• EMV cards market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EMV cards market vendors that include ABCorp., CPI Card Group Inc., Fiserv Inc., Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Goldpac Group Ltd., IDEMIA France SAS, IdentiSys Inc., Perfect Plastic Printing, Thales Group, and Valid SA. Also, the EMV cards market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

