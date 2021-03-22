Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Report 2021: Market was Estimated at $450.5 Million in 2020 and is Projected to Reach a RevisedSize of $1.5 Billion by 2027

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vector Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Viral Vector Manufacturing estimated at US$ 450.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Retroviral Vectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.5% CAGR to reach US$ 547.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adenoviral Vectors segment is readjusted to a revised 18.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.3% share of the global Viral Vector Manufacturing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 58.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Viral Vector Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 265.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 58.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$ 58 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.8% and 16% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$ 58 Million by the year 2027.



Adeno-associated Viral Vectors Segment Corners a 21.1% Share in 2020



In the global Adeno-associated Viral Vectors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 89.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 316.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 37.7 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

With Viral Vector-based Vaccines Used for COVID-19 in Development, Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Poised to Benefit

An Introduction to Viral Vector Manufacturing

Applications of Viral Vectors

Types of Viral Vectors

Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Prospects & Outlook

Competition

COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Pressure on Already Constrained Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

A Glance at Select Investments in Expanding Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorders & Cancers Drives Market

Gene Therapy Emerges as a Major Therapeutic Approach for Inheritable and Acquired Diseases, Spurring Market Prospects

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19

Viral Vectors Lead the Gene Therapy Market

Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors: A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy

Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increased Interest for Gene Therapy

Funding Support for Gene Therapy Development Presents Market Opportunities

Complexity in Viral Vector Production for Gene therapies

Amidst Rising Cancer Incidence, Focus on Viral Vector-based Gene Therapies to Boost Market

Engineered and Natural Oncolytic Viral Vectors: A Key Development in Viral Vector-based Cancer Therapy

Growing Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases Drives Focus onto Vector Viral-based Therapies & Vaccines

Rising Significance of Viral Vectors in New Vaccine Development

Adenovirus-based Vaccines: Evolution Over the Years

Viral Vector Emerges as a Next-Gen Platform for COVID-19 Vaccines Development

Rush to Develop and Rollout COVID-19 Vaccines Boosts Prospects for Viral Vector Manufacturing

Replicating and Non-Replicating Viral Vector-Based Vaccines

Non-Replicating Viral vector Vaccine in Clinical Development: As on December 2nd, 2020

Replicating Viral vector Vaccine Candidate in Clinical Development: As on December 2nd, 2020

Adenoviral Vectors: Frontrunners of New Vaccine for COVID-19

Vaccines for COVID-19 Confronts Logistic Obstacles to Overcome

Market to Benefit from the Emergence of New Technologies to Manufacture Viral Vectors

New Trends for Optimizing Workflow Using Viral Vectors

Production Workflow & Viral Vectors

Closed-System-Adherent Culture of Cells: Recent Advances

Limitations in Viral Vector Manufacturing Impact Market

Innovations & Collaborations: Essential to Resolve Challenges Facing Large-Scale GMP Viral Vector Manufacturing

