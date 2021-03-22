The Global Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is expected to grow by $ 2.08 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06038027/?utm_source=GNW

08 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our report on micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for compact automation solutions and rising demand for micro PLCs in APAC. In addition, increasing demand for compact automation solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By End-user

• Automotive industry

• Oil and gas industry

• Power industry

• Food and beverage industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing investment in smart factories as one of the prime reasons driving the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market covers the following areas:

• Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market sizing

• Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market forecast

• Micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IDEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Toshiba Corp.. Also, the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

