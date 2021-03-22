The Global GIS Market is expected to grow by $ 1.68 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GIS Market in the Utility Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751914/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on GIS market in the utility industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration between GIS and building Information modeling (BIM) and integration of AR with GIS. In addition, integration between GIS and Building Information Modeling (BIM) is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The GIS market in the utility industry market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The GIS market in the utility industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Software

• Data

• Services



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies adoption of GIS for grid modernization in utilities as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market in the utility industry growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on GIS market in the utility industry covers the following areas:

• GIS market in the utility industry sizing

• GIS market in the utility industry forecast

• GIS market in the utility industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GIS market in the utility industry vendors that include AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE. Also, the GIS market in the utility industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751914/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________