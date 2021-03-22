Yunji Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

HANGZHOU, CHINA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 20201.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

GMV 2 in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB11.7 billion (US$1.8 billion), compared with RMB11.0 billion in the same period of 2019. GMV related to marketplace revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB9.5 billion (US$1.5 billion), compared with RMB5.0 billion in the same period of 2019.





Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB1,327.4 million (US$203.4 million), compared with RMB2,449.4 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in the proportion of the Company's business contributed from its marketplace business, which recognizes revenues on a net basis.





Transacting members3 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, continued to increase to 13.3 million. The increase was mainly attributable to the Company's ongoing refinement of its membership enrollment system since January 2020 as well as its introduction of more quality product offerings, which helped to further augment the platform's user stickiness in the quarter.

Mr. Shanglue Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yunji, said, “We were glad to see that our efforts to fortify and differentiate our supply chain throughout 2020 enabled us provide our service managers with more quality products to share throughout their networks. Moreover, it was also rewarding to see that our platform users were quite receptive to the initiatives that we implemented in order to provide them with a more unique and convenient social e-commerce experience.”

“We significantly reduced loss of operations in the full year of 2020 compared to the full year of 2019. Such results demonstrated the effectiveness of our operating efficiency improvement plan, which we executed over the course of the year. Going forward, we plan to maintain this steady growth momentum for our operations and to focus on bolstering our other competitive advantages over the long term,” said Mr. Chengqi Zhang, Vice President of Finance of Yunji.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB1,327.4 million (US$203.4 million), compared with RMB2,449.4 million in the same period of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in revenues from sales of merchandise as a result of an increase in the proportion of the Company’s business contributed from its marketplace business. Revenues generated through the marketplace business are recognized on a net basis and contributed to marketplace revenues, while revenues generated from merchandise sales are recognized on a gross basis and contributed to sales of merchandise, net.

Revenues from sales of merchandise, net, decreased by 45.2% to RMB1,165.2 million (US$178.6 million) from RMB2,124.6 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a portion of merchandise sales shifted to marketplace business platform as the Company continued to reallocate its internal resources to accommodate the increase of marketplace business and to further improve the operational efficiencies on the platform.





Revenues from the membership program were RMB0.04 million (US$0.007 million), compared with RMB145.9 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was due to the Company's ongoing refinement of its membership enrollment system. Beginning in January 2020, the Company has allowed any user to become a member and enjoy membership benefits free of charge for one year by simply registering for an account on the Yunji app. Revenues from the membership program in the fourth quarter of 2020 were from the deferred revenue of prior paying members.





Revenues from the marketplace business decreased by 10.3% to RMB151.7 million (US$23.3 million) from RMB169.2 million in the same period of 2019 due to the increase in promotional activities during the period and the decrease in commission rates charged to merchants during these promotional activities.





Other revenues increased by 8.2% to RMB10.5 million (US$1.6 million) from RMB9.7 million in the same period of 2019.

Total cost of revenues decreased by 46.8% to RMB986.6 million (US$151.2 million) from RMB1,854.9 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the decline in merchandise sales, which recognize revenues on a gross basis. Total cost of revenues was mainly comprised of those costs related to the sales of merchandise revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses decreased by 44.5% to RMB367.9 million (US$56.4 million) from RMB662.4 million in the same period of 2019.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 52.5% to RMB92.5 million (US$14.2 million), or 7.0% of total revenues, from RMB194.5 million, or 7.9% of total revenues, in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (i) reduced warehousing and logistics expenses due to lower merchandise sales and improved logistics efficiency, (ii) decreased service fees charged by third-party payment settlement platforms as the Company secured lower transaction fee rates, (iii) reduced personnel costs due to headcount optimization and (iv) decreased share-based compensation expenses, which included a reversal of RMB6.0 million in share-based compensation expenses that had been recognized in prior periods.





Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 45.4% to RMB167.2 million (US$25.6 million), or 12.6% of total revenues, from RMB306.5 million, or 12.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in member management fees as a result of the Company's improvements to its member management efficiency. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in business promotion expenses, which resulted from the Company's efforts to attract more popular brands and merchants to its marketplace business through the execution of more business development activities.





Technology and content expenses decreased by 41.3% to RMB44.0 million (US$6.7 million), or 3.3% of total revenues, from RMB74.9 million, or 3.1% of total revenues, in the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) reduced server costs resulting from the better contract terms that the Company secured with its server providers, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of headcount optimization.





decreased by 41.3% to RMB44.0 million (US$6.7 million), or 3.3% of total revenues, from RMB74.9 million, or 3.1% of total revenues, in the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) reduced server costs resulting from the better contract terms that the Company secured with its server providers, and (ii) reduced personnel costs as a result of headcount optimization. General and administrative expenses decreased by 25.8% to RMB64.2 million (US$9.8 million), or 4.8% of total revenues, from RMB86.5 million, or 3.5% of total revenues, in the same period of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to reduced personnel costs as a result of headcount optimization, and decreased share-based compensation expenses, which included a reversal of RMB3.1 million in share-based compensation expenses that had been recognized in prior periods. The decrease was partially offset by higher professional service fees.

Loss from operations was RMB21.8 million (US$3.3 million), compared with RMB46.9 million in the same period of 2019.

Net loss was RMB77.3 million (US$11.9 million), compared with RMB4.9 million in the same period of 2019. The difference from loss from operations to net loss was mainly attributable to the income tax expenses provided during the period.

Adjusted net loss4 was RMB63.1 million (US$9.6 million), compared with adjusted net income RMB25.3 million in the same period of 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.04 (US$0.01), compared with RMB0.002 in the same period of 2019.

Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB5,530.3 million (US$847.5 million), compared with RMB11,672.0 million in the full year of 2019, which was primarily due to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.

Revenues from sales of merchandise, net decreased by 54.2% to RMB4,829.4 million (US$740.1 million) from RMB10,548.3 million in the full year of 2019. The decrease was due to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.





Revenues from the membership program decreased by 94.5% to RMB42.4 million (US$6.5 million) from RMB776.8 million in the full year of 2019, which was due to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.





Revenues from the marketplace business increased by 92.3% to RMB599.9 million (US$91.9 million) from RMB311.9 million in the full year of 2019 as a result of the increased number of popular brands and merchants on the Company's platform and the increased sales through a diverse range of sales channels on other platforms.





Other revenues increased by 67.5% to RMB58.5 million (US$9.0 million) from RMB34.9 million in the full year of 2019.

Total costs of revenues decreased by 57.4% to RMB3,940.0 million (US$603.8 million) from RMB9,249.5 million in the full year of 2019. This decrease was mainly attributable to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.

Total operating expenses were RMB1,720.9 million (US$263.7 million), compared with RMB2,746.0 million in the full year of 2019.

Fulfillment expenses decreased by 53.4% to RMB450.1 million (US$69.0 million), or 8.1% of total revenues, from RMB965.9 million, or 8.3% of total revenues, in the full year of 2019, which was mainly due to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.





Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 32.1% to RMB806.1 million (US$123.5 million), or 14.6% of total revenues, from RMB1,187.5 million, or 10.2% of total revenues, in the full year of 2019, which was mainly due to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.





Technology and content expenses decreased by 35.6% to RMB202.8 million (US$31.1 million), or 3.7% of total revenues, from RMB315.2 million, or 2.7% of total revenues, in the full year of 2019, which was mainly due to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.





decreased by 35.6% to RMB202.8 million (US$31.1 million), or 3.7% of total revenues, from RMB315.2 million, or 2.7% of total revenues, in the full year of 2019, which was mainly due to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease. General and administrative expenses decreased by 5.6% to RMB261.9 million (US$40.1 million), or 4.7% of total revenues, from RMB277.5 million, or 2.4% of total revenues, in the full year of 2019, which was mainly due to the same factors that led to the quarterly decrease.

Loss from operations was RMB97.5 million (US$14.9 million), compared with RMB254.8 million in the full year of 2019.

Net loss was RMB151.7 million (US$23.2 million), compared with RMB123.8 million in the full year of 2019.

Adjusted net loss4 was RMB53.3 million (US$9.0 million), compared with adjusted net income of RMB4.4 million in the full year of 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders were both RMB0.07 (US$0.01), compared with RMB0.91 in the full year of 2019.

Recent Developments

Mr. Hui Ma will resign from his position as the Company's Chief People Officer and Chief Strategy Officer due to personal reasons, effective April 1, 2021. Mr. Ma will continue to serve as a consultant to the Company following his resignation. Mr. Ma’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company. The Company is grateful for Mr. Ma’s valuable contribution to the Company during his term with the Company, in particular his contribution to the Company's strategic positioning, and wishes his continued success in the future.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses adjusted net income/(loss) as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation.

The Company presents adjusted net income/(loss) because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income/(loss) enables management to assess operating performance without considering the impact of share-based compensation recorded under ASC 718, “Compensation-Stock Compensation”. The Company also believes that the use of this non-GAAP measure facilitates investors’ assessment of operating performance.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income/(loss) is that it does not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation has been and may continue to be incurred in Yunji’s business and is not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income/(loss). Further, this non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. Yunji encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable Financial Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Yunji’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Yunji may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Yunji’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Yunji’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s e-commerce market; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to Yunji’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Yunji’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Yunji undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Yunji Inc.

Yunji Inc. is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model to leverage the power of social interactions. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a wide variety of categories catering to the day-to-day needs of Chinese consumers. In addition, the Company uses advanced technologies including big data and artificial intelligence to optimize user experience and incentivize members to promote the platform as well as share products with their social contacts. Through deliberate product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits, including discounted prices.

For more information, please visit https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/

YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 883,369 1,063,900 163,050 Restricted cash 84,374 125,844 19,287 Short-term investments 774,736 134,146 20,559 Accounts receivable, net (Allowance for credit losses of nil and RMB8,603, respectively) 28,527 164,733 25,246 Advance to suppliers 87,289 103,836 15,914 Inventories, net 428,322 135,245 20,727 Amounts due from related parties 6,830 7,841 1,202 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (Allowance for credit losses of nil and RMB2,972, respectively) 567,432 410,423 62,899 Total current assets 2,860,879 2,145,968 328,884 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 45,344 26,010 3,986 Long-term investments8 198,860 158,931 24,357 Deferred tax assets 97,792 59,455 9,112 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 43,043 11,324 1,735 Other non-current assets (Allowance for credit losses of nil and RMB1,514, respectively) 56,281 148,793 22,804 Total non-current assets 441,320 404,513 61,994 Total assets 3,302,199 2,550,481 390,878





YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICITS)/EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable 741,959 501,549 76,866 Deferred revenue 181,828 50,951 7,809 Incentive payables to members 384,486 312,170 47,842 Refund payable to members6 26,883 4,398 674 Member management fees payable 78,355 45,841 7,025 Other payable and accrued liabilities 349,111 280,586 43,002 Amounts due to related parties 18,296 22,989 3,523 Operating lease liabilities - current 17,559 6,988 1,071 Total current liabilities 1,798,477 1,225,472 187,812 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities 27,734 8,309 1,273 Deferred tax liabilities 11,329 1,832 281 Total non-current liabilities 39,063 10,141 1,554 Total Liabilities 1,837,540 1,235,613 189,366







YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 70 70 11 Less: Treasury stock (96,669 ) (85,202 ) (13,058 ) Additional paid-in capital 7,255,404 7,327,148 1,122,935 Statutory reserve 11,633 12,624 1,934 Accumulated other comprehensive income 88,863 9,452 1,449 Accumulated deficit (5,805,332 ) (5,952,085 ) (912,197 ) Total Yunji Inc. shareholders’ equity 1,453,969 1,312,007 201,074 Non-controlling interests 10,690 2,861 438 Total shareholders’ equity 1,464,659 1,314,868 201,512 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 3,302,199 2,550,481 390,878







YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Sales of merchandise, net 2,124,583 1,165,172 178,570 10,548,322 4,829,397 740,138 Membership program revenue 145,907 46 7 776,839 42,438 6,503 Marketplace revenue 169,205 151,744 23,256 311,914 599,895 91,938 Other revenues 9,659 10,450 1,602 34,949 58,527 8,970 Total revenues 2,449,354 1,327,412 203,435 11,672,024 5,530,257 847,549 Operating cost and expenses: Cost of revenues (1,854,906 ) (986,567 ) (151,198 ) (9,249,474 ) (3,939,997 ) (603,830 ) Fulfillment (194,495 ) (92,472 ) (14,172 ) (965,883 ) (450,104 ) (68,981 ) Sales and marketing (306,481 ) (167,223 ) (25,628 ) (1,187,462 ) (806,140 ) (123,546 ) Technology and content (74,877 ) (43,973 ) (6,739 ) (315,167 ) (202,817 ) (31,083 ) General and administrative (86,542 ) (64,196 ) (9,839 ) (277,487 ) (261,877 ) (40,135 ) Total operating cost and expenses (2,517,301 ) (1,354,431 ) (207,576 ) (11,995,473 ) (5,660,935 ) (867,575 ) Other operating income5 21,072 5,223 800 68,646 33,218 5,091 Loss from operations (46,875 ) (21,796 ) (3,341 ) (254,803 ) (97,460 ) (14,935 ) Financial income/(loss), net 38,528 (7,403 ) (1,135 ) 121,370 (8,571 ) (1,314 ) Foreign exchange loss, net (4,558 ) (1,040 ) (159 ) (12,397 ) (919 ) (141 ) Other non-operating income/(loss), net 3,264 (1,610 ) (247 ) 8,497 (1,610 ) (247 ) Loss before income tax benefit/(expense), and equity in (loss)/income of affiliates, net of tax (9,641 ) (31,849 ) (4,882 ) (137,333 ) (108,560 ) (16,637 ) Income tax benefit/(expense)7 4,812 (43,859 ) (6,722 ) 16,720 (39,298 ) (6,022 ) Equity in (loss)/income of affiliates, net of tax (85 ) (1,634 ) (249 ) (3,221 ) (3,834 ) (586 ) Net loss (4,914 ) (77,342 ) (11,853 ) (123,834 ) (151,692 ) (23,245 ) Less: net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (417 ) 1,539 236 1,928 (5,346 ) (819 ) Net loss attributable to YUNJI INC. (4,497 ) (78,881 ) (12,089 ) (125,762 ) (146,346 ) (22,426 )





YUNJI INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Accretion on convertible redeemable preferred shares to redemption value - - - (1,532,013 ) - - Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (4,497 ) (78,881 ) (12,089 ) (1,657,775 ) (146,346 ) (22,426 ) Net loss (4,914 ) (77,342 ) (11,853 ) (123,834 ) (151,692 ) (23,245 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustment (19,353 ) (50,090 ) (7,677 ) 33,298 (79,411 ) (12,170 ) Total comprehensive loss (24,267 ) (127,432 ) (19,530 ) (90,536 ) (231,103 ) (35,415 ) Less: total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders (417 ) 1,539 236 1,928 (5,346 ) (819 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to YUNJI INC. (23,850 ) (128,971 ) (19,766 ) (92,464 ) (225,757 ) (34,596 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (4,497 ) (78,881 ) (12,089 ) (1,657,775 ) (146,346 ) (22,426 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 2,145,378,511 2,128,849,797 2,128,849,797 1,818,487,917 2,125,906,398 2,125,906,398 Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.002 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.91 ) (0.07 ) (0.01 ) Diluted (0.002 ) (0.04 ) (0.01 ) (0.91 ) (0.07 ) (0.01 )





YUNJI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Share-based compensation expenses included in9: Technology and content 1,075 1,184 186 10,562 8,887 1,288 General and administrative 19,762 14,042 2,146 79,011 71,777 10,403 Fulfillment 1,230 (3,963 ) (557 ) 8,740 5,352 776 Sales and marketing 8,161 2,995 452 29,884 12,362 1,792 Total 30,228 14,258 2,227 128,197 98,378 14,259





YUNJI INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE FINANCIAL MEASURES

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)



For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income: Net loss (4,914 ) (77,342 ) (11,853 ) (123,834 ) (151,692 ) (23,245 ) Add: Share-based compensation9 30,228 14,258 2,227 128,197 98,378 14,259 Adjusted net income/(loss) 25,314 (63,084 ) (9,626 ) 4,363 (53,314 ) (8,986 )



