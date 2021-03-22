The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 37.69 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05749188/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on electric vehicle (EV) battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advances in EV battery and associated technologies, shift of automotive industry toward EVs, and decline in EV lithium-ion battery cost. In addition, advances in EV battery and associated technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric vehicle (EV) battery market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The electric vehicle (EV) battery market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Lithium-ion battery

• Lead-acid battery

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the EV charging with v2g technology as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle (EV) battery market growth during the next few years. Also, revision in safety standards of lithium-ion batteries, and developments regarding EV charging infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electric vehicle (EV) battery market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle (EV) battery market sizing

• Electric vehicle (EV) battery market forecast

• Electric vehicle (EV) battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle (EV) battery market vendors that include A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., and Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.. Also, the electric vehicle (EV) battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

