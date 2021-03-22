The Global Automotive Transmission Electronics Market is expected to grow by $ 7.20 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Transmission Electronics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05691265/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive transmission electronics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology, use of advanced electronics in tiptronic transmission system, and technological developments in automatic transmission leading to fuel-efficient engines. In addition, increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive transmission electronics market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive transmission electronics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of power-split cvt systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive transmission electronics market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of transmission with other systems to form electric drive units and development of auto-shift manual transmission system with adaptive transmission control will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive transmission electronics market covers the following areas:

• Automotive transmission electronics market sizing

• Automotive transmission electronics market forecast

• Automotive transmission electronics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive transmission electronics market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive transmission electronics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

