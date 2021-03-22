Insights on the Wheat Protein Global Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth in Potential for Plant-Based Proteins due to Increased Affinity for Sustainable Food Sources

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheat Protein Market by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), Application (Bakery, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wheat protein market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, from USD 2.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The demand for wheat protein is projected to be on the rise, owing to factors such as the growing bakery industry, increasing consumer preference for meat analogs, nutritional benefits for lactose intolerant and health- & fitness-conscious consumers, and increasing applications of wheat protein in varied end-user industries such as pet food and cosmetics.

The hydrolyzed wheat protein segment, by product, is projected to be the fastest-growing.

The hydrolyzed wheat protein segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in consumer expenditure on cosmetic products and the growth of the personal care industry are projected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.

The bakery & snacks segment is projected to dominate the wheat protein market throughout the forecast period.

The bakery & snacks segment was the largest segment among all applications due to the extensive use of wheat proteins in bakery products. In Europe, the consumption of bread and other baked products is high, with countries such as France, Germany, and the Netherlands being the major consumers in the region. Wheat protein is incorporated in food to add nutritional value to the various bakery and snack products.

Europe is projected to dominate the wheat protein market through the forecast period.

Europe is projected to dominate the wheat protein market. This region comprises economies such as Germany, France, Belgium, and the UK, which occupy a significant share of the global wheat protein market. Factors such as the increasing demand for processed food & bakery products and the presence of key wheat protein companies, coupled with a mature meat processing market are the main factors contributing to the growth of the European wheat protein market. France is projected to be the fastest-growing market in this region due to the growing demand for high-valued French bakery products. Developments and innovations in bakery products, preference of low-cost protein sources as a suitable substitute for meat and dairy proteins, and the growing number of investments strategized by the dominant players in Europe also act as drivers in the expansion and growth of the wheat protein market.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Wheat Protein Market

4.2 Wheat Protein Market, by Form

4.3 North America: Wheat Protein Market, by Key Country & Application

4.4 Wheat Protein Market: Major Regional Submarkets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Consumer Preference for Meat Analogs

5.2.1.2 Nutritional Benefits for Lactose-Intolerant and Health- & Fitness-Conscious Consumers

5.2.1.3 Growth in Applications of Wheat Protein in Varied End-User Industries

5.2.1.4 Rise in Consumption of Plant-Based Protein Diets to Mitigate the Incidences of Type 2 Diabetes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increase in Discussion on Gluten-Intolerance and Gluten-Free Diets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Potential for Plant-Based Proteins due to Increased Affinity for Sustainable Food Sources

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Technological Developments

5.2.4.2 Low Consumer Awareness About Non-Soy Proteins

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Regulations

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Codex Alimentarius Commission (Cac)

6.1.3 Definition

6.1.4 Regulations, by Country

6.1.4.1 US

6.1.4.2 Europe

6.1.4.3 China

6.1.4.4 India

6.1.4.5 Brazil

6.1.4.6 Brazil

6.1.4.7 South Africa

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Use of Membrane Technology to Produce Differentiated Wheat Proteins

6.3.2 High-Pressure Processing (HPP)

6.4 Average Pricing for Wheat Protein

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.6 Ecosystem & Market Map

6.6.1 Upstream

6.6.1.1 Technology Providers

6.6.1.2 Ingredient and Raw Material Providers

6.6.2 Downstream

6.6.2.1 Regulatory Bodies

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Yc-Ycc Shift

6.9 Case Studies

6.9.1 Development of Purely Plant-Based Protein Toppings for Snacks

6.9.2 Use of Wheat Protein Isolate to Improve Dough Strength and Freezer Stability

6.10 Trade Analysis

6.10.1 Export Scenario of Wheat Gluten

6.10.2 Import Scenario of Wheat Gluten

6.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

6.11.1 COVID-19 to Drive the Demand for Wheat Protein for Boosting Immunity in Consumers

6.11.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Wheat Protein Market Supply Chain

6.11.3 COVID-19 Resulted in Shift to Meat Alternative Proteins

6.12 Wheat Protein Market, by Function

6.12.1 Emulsification

6.12.2 Binding

6.12.3 Foaming

6.12.4 Texturing

6.12.5 Viscoelasticity

6.12.6 Adhesion & Extensibility

7 Wheat Protein Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bakery & Snacks

7.2.1 Innovative Food Products and Vegan Trends to Support the Growth of Wheat Protein Applications

7.3 Pet Food

7.3.1 Use of Wheat Protein to Improve Pellet Quality to Drive the Market Growth

7.4 Nutritional Bars & Drinks

7.4.1 Healthy Eating Habits are Increasing the Application of Wheat Proteins in Nutritional Bars & Drinks

7.5 Processed Meat

7.5.1 Excellent Binding Capacity of Wheat Gluten to Drive the Demand

7.6 Meat Analogs

7.6.1 Adoption of Meat-Free Diet is Driving the Demand for Wheat Proteins

7.7 Other Applications

7.7.1 Rise in Lactose Intolerance to Boost the Market Growth

8 Wheat Protein Market, by Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Wheat Protein Market, by Form

8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario

8.2.2 Realistic Scenario

8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

8.3 Dry

8.3.1 Increase in the Use of Dry Wheat Protein Products in a Wide Range of Applications to Drive Market Growth

8.4 Liquid

8.4.1 Widespread Adaptability and Ease in Processing Drives the Demand for Liquid Processing of Wheat Proteins

9 Wheat Protein Market, by Product

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Wheat Protein Market, by Product

9.2 Wheat Gluten

9.2.1 Wheat Gluten Yields an Excellent Meat Alternative

9.3 Wheat Protein Isolate

9.3.1 Wheat Protein Isolate is Used for Enhancing Taste and Texture of Bread Dough

9.4 Textured Wheat Protein

9.4.1 Adoption of Vegan Lifestyle to Drive the Demand for Textured Wheat Protein

9.5 Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

9.5.1 Use of Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein is on the Rise for a Range of Bakery Products

10 Wheat Protein Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Wheat Market, by Region

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.6 South America

10.7 Rest of the World

10.7.1 Africa

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

11.3 Company Revenue Analysis

11.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response

11.4.1 Adm

11.4.2 Cargill

11.4.3 Mgp Ingredients

11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Star

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive

11.5.4 Emerging Companies

11.6 Product Footprint

11.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (SME/Start-Ups)

11.7.1 Progressive Companies

11.7.2 Starting Blocks

11.7.3 Responsive Companies

11.7.4 Dynamic Companies

11.8 Product Launches, Expansions & Investments, and Deals

11.8.1 New Product Launches

11.8.2 Expansions & Investments

11.8.3 Deals

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Adm

12.1.2 Cargill

12.1.3 Agrana

12.1.4 Mgp Ingredients

12.1.5 Manildra Group

12.1.6 Roquette

12.1.7 Glico Nutrition

12.1.8 Kroner-Starke

12.1.9 Tereos Syrol

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 Crespel & Deiters

12.2.2 Cropenergies

12.2.3 Kerry Group

12.2.4 Beneo

12.2.5 Batory Foods

12.2.6 Gluten Y Almidones Industriales

12.2.7 Agridient Inc

12.2.8 Amco Proteins

12.2.9 Tate & Lyle

12.2.10 Purefield Ingredients

13 Adjacent Markets

13.1 Plant-Based Protein

13.2 Functional Proteins

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/luly5p