The Automotive Parts Aftermarket is expected to grow by $ 11.16 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Parts Aftermarket in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583980/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive parts aftermarket in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages and benefits of original OE replacement parts and growing passion for vehicle customization and growth in number of vendors. In addition, advantages and benefits of original OE replacement parts is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive parts aftermarket in US market analysis includes distribution channel segment and type segment.



The automotive parts aftermarket in US is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



This study identifies the growing average age of vehicles in the US leading to higher number of parc vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive parts aftermarket in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive parts aftermarket in US covers the following areas:

• Automotive parts aftermarket in US sizing

• Automotive parts aftermarket in US forecast

• Automotive parts aftermarket in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive parts aftermarket in US vendors that include 3M Co., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Aptiv Plc, BASF SE, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cooper Tire and Rubber Co., DENSO Corp., and Faurecia SA. Also, the automotive parts aftermarket in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05583980/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________