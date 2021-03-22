The Global Logistics Services Software Market is expected to grow by $ 2.92 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Logistics Services Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492118/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on logistics services software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of e-commerce and rising PE investments in logistics industry. In addition, growth of e-commerce is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The logistics services software market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes.



The logistics services software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of 3PL and emergence of 5PL as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics services software market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on logistics services software market covers the following areas:

• Logistics services software market sizing

• Logistics services software market forecast

• Logistics services software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics services software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and The Descartes Systems Group Inc.. Also, the logistics services software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492118/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________