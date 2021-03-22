Worldwide Tokenization Industry to 2026 - Featuring Mastercard, American Express Company and Visa Among Others

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tokenization Market By Component, By Application, By Tokenization Technique, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tokenization Market size is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 20.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Tokenization is considered as the process that removes the important data from your environment and substitutes it with these tokens. The majority of companies possess at least some confidential data within their systems, whether it is medical information, credit card data, Social Security number, or others that need safety and protection. Tokenization helps in taking out this data from your environment completely, and then it is substituted with tokens that are specific to every sort of information.



The prime factor that boosts the growth of the tokenization market is the rising need of protecting sensitive data & information from compromising. Tokenization refers to the process of substituting data with unique identification symbols which contain all the essential information of the data. The tokenization system has been extensively used in order to retain crucial data information from fraud. Providing protection from hackers & thieves, decreased PCI scope, offer online protection, and internal protection are some of the primary advantages of tokenization. Moreover, some significant factors as a surge in data breach and cyber-attacks across the globe are expected to create growth avenues for the tokenization market. The market is witnessing massive demand due to the extensive application of tokenization in the financial industry. Thus, the tokenization market is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period.



The concept of substituting crucial data with unique identification symbols that secure all the necessary information about the data while maintaining high security is termed tokenization. Tokenization enables the reduction of the amount of data an enterprise requires, has gained traction among small & mid-sized businesses to enhance the security of credit card & e-commerce payments while reducing the complexity & cost of compliance with industry norms and government standards.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. The solution segment is expected to procure the major market share over the forecast years. In order to safeguard the rising payment frauds & identity thefts, the tokenization solution is increasingly being adopted by numerous SMEs.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Payment Security, User Authentication and Compliance Management. Payment security has gained considerable attention from eCommerce businesses because online shopping has increasingly gained massive traction. Using Tokenization, the disclosure of valuable personal data becomes hard even during the breach. Though tokenization cannot stop data breaches of businesses, it can decrease financial losses that could arise from potential breaches. Therefore, tokenization facilitates the process to enhance customer experience and keep up fraud prevention levels.



Tokenization Technique Outlook



Based on Tokenization Technique, the market is segmented into API-Based and Gateway-Based. The API-Based market dominated the Global Tokenization Market by Tokenization Technique 2019, growing at a CAGR of 19.3 % during the forecast period. The Gateway-Based market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud deployment mode is increasing at a faster rate in the tokenization industry. Cloud deployment solutions are consistently being adopted by SMEs as these solutions help SMEs to work more on their core competencies instead of investing capital in payment infrastructure. With the help of cloud-based solutions, companies can considerably reduce the costs associated with the software, hardware, storage, and technical staff.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. SEMs segment is anticipated to witness a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. In order to stick to regulations & risks associated with frauds, the majority of SMEs are consistently deploying tokenization solutions & services. With an aim to protect their crucial data from network vulnerabilities & attacks, these SMEs prefer tokenization solutions. One of the main objectives of attackers that target SMEs is to enter into their application to gain access to customer information, payment details, and other sensitive information.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail & eCommerce, Government, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Energy & Utilities, and Others. The BFSI industry deals with a lot of money; therefore, it becomes a prime target of cybercriminals. The cybercriminals aim at this industry as it possesses a huge number of financial transactions. Therefore, the industry is consistently seeking advanced payment security products & services in order to protect its employees, customers, assets, branches, operations, and offices; hence, it acquires the major share of the tokenization market based on vertical.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The requirement for robust tokenization practices in APAC is anticipated to boost due to the rising number of supportive government initiatives toward managing financial frauds & compliance standards initiated by countries that aim to improve cybersecurity. Other aspects that boost the adoption of tokenization solutions are the rising utilization of smartphones for online transactions and online shopping, and the quick adoption of online transactions giving an invitation to various cyber threats. This has resulted in the expansion of the customer base, finally encouraging the urgent requirement to install tokenization solutions to protect & strengthen payment processes.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Mastercard, Inc., American Express Company, and Visa, Inc. are the forerunners in the Tokenization Market. Companies such as Micro Focus International PLC, Fiserv, Inc., TokenEx, LLC, CipherCloud, Inc., MeaWallet are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fiserv, Inc., Mastercard, Inc., Visa, Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, OpenText Corporation (Liaison Technologies), American Express Company, MeaWallet (Invuo Technologies AB), CipherCloud, Inc., Futurex LP, and TokenEx, LLC.

