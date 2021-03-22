The Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market is expected to grow by $ 7.41 bn during 2021-2025 decelerate at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439275/?utm_source=GNW

41 bn during 2021-2025 decelerate at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing vehicle digitization and electrification, rising demand for vehicle connectivity solutions, and development of alternative powertrains. In addition, increasing vehicle digitization and electrification is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Powertrain

• Complete vehicle

• Electrical/electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market growth during the next few years. Also, fully integrated engineering data process chain for additive manufacturing and growing traction of industrie 4.0 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market covers the following areas:

• Automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market sizing

• Automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market forecast

• Automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market vendors that include AKKA Technologies SE, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini Services SAS, EDAG Group, HCL Technologies Ltd., IAV GmbH, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Ricardo Plc. Also, the automotive engineering service providers (ESP) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

