Doug Disraeli D.D.S. “Spring Cleaning” Clothing Drive for Veterans Village of San Diego

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Spring Cleaning’ is here, and while many people think about cleaning their homes, people may forget about their dental care needs, but this April, Doug Disraeli D.D.S. is combining the two by providing a Veterans Village clothing drive drop-off location at his dental office at 3465 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest, San Diego.



Says Dr. Disraeli, “During this time of year, while you are cleaning and organizing your home, if you are willing to donate items you don’t need to our country’s servicemen and women, please do. We will make it convenient for new and existing patients, along with our Hillcrest neighbors, to drop off and support those who have done so much for us.”

Doug Disraeli D.D.S. will have a drop box available during business hours for any new and gently used clothing donations for Veteran’s Village of San Diego.

Veterans Village of San Diego serves America’s veterans in overcoming homelessness and related challenges. Serving all veterans since 1981, it is the only program of its kind in the United States and provides services to more than 3,000 military veterans throughout San Diego County.

ABOUT DR. DOUG DISRAELI: Dr. Disraeli is a general and cosmetic dentist with a degree from the University of Southern California, one of the top dental schools in the world. In practice for over 35 years, he participates throughout the United States in continuing education dentistry courses and is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the San Diego County Dental Society, the Academy of General Dentistry, the Pacific Academy of Aesthetic Dentistry and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentists. Since 2008 and every year since, Dr. Disraeli has been awarded, "Top San Diego Dentist", as voted by other dental professionals in San Diego County. http://www.drdisraeli.com/Dr-Disraeli

ABOUT DOUG DISRAELI, D.D.S. DENTAL PRACTICE: Offering cosmetic dentistry, implant, restorative and general dentistry throughout San Diego, Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is committed to providing its patients with comfortable, efficient and comprehensive dental care. Procedures offered include teeth whitening, bonding, veneers, cosmetic fillings, removable partial dentures, extractions, periodontics. Doug Disraeli, D.D.S. is located in the Uptown San Diego, Hillcrest community of San Diego at 3645 Fourth Avenue. http://drdisraeli.com https://www.facebook.com/dougdisraelidds https://www.instagram.com/dougdisraelidds/

Media Contact – Elysse Acosta – 760-490-5810 – elysse@feltenmedia.com