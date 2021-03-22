Dr. James Lang Appointed Chief Geoscientist of Northwest Copper Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (TSX-V: NWST) (“NorthWest Copper”) is pleased to announce that Dr. James Lang, B.Sc., M.Sc., Ph.D, P.Geo has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Geoscientist.



Dr. Lang brings 37 years of global minerals industry experience to Northwest Copper. His background of grassroots and brownfields exploration, advanced project development, and applied research on base and precious metal deposits makes him an exceptional addition to the NorthWest Copper team. Dr. Lang received a PhD from the University of Arizona in 1991 for studies on the formation of large porphyry copper-molybdenum deposits. From 1991 to 1998 he led multi-year, industry-funded, applied research projects at the Mineral Deposit Research (MDRU) including development of widely utilized exploration models for copper-gold porphyry deposits in British Columbia. From 1995 to 2005 Jim consulted around the world on gold, copper, molybdenum, tungsten, zinc, lead, silver, and uranium deposits. During 16 years with Hunter Dickinson, Dr. Lang was the technical team leader on multiple large, advanced exploration and economic-stage development programs. He participated in major porphyry discoveries at Pebble (Alaska) and Xietongmen (Tibet). Dr. Lang is the author of many papers on economic geology and is a frequent speaker at international geology and exploration conferences.

Peter Bell, President & CEO NorthWest Copper states: “We are very pleased to appoint Dr. Lang as our Chief Geoscientist. His tremendous expertise and wealth of experience in porphyry copper-gold deposits will prove very valuable to NorthWest Copper. As we develop our BC copper-gold project pipeline, we continue to bolster our team with the best in BC and global expertise. Jim brings not only experience but a passion for mentoring other geologists. His addition is key to identifying fresh and innovative approaches to developing our outstanding projects. On behalf of NorthWest, I would like to formally welcome Jim to the team.”

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new diversified copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, Northwest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Peter Bell”

Peter Bell, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

NorthWest Copper Corp.

Tel: 604-683-7790

Email: info@northwestcopper.ca



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, are forward-looking statements. Although NorthWest Copper believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since NorthWest Copper can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest Copper’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest Copper’s expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest Copper; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Projects; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest Copper’s filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. NorthWest Copper does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.