Mediaocean Accelerates Product Transformation into Omnichannel Advertising Platform

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, today announced the next steps in its transformation from a suite of best-in-class products into a single, modern media platform.



Following the Q1 2021 integration of the Scope closed ecosystem platform acquired via 4C with Mediaocean’s Prisma media management product, the company will accelerate the consolidation of all its solutions into three core areas to optimize media performance: Media Intelligence, Media Management, and Media Finance. This unification is a fundamental step in achieving the company’s vision of a world where marketers market the way consumers consume – seamlessly across channels.

Over the course of the next several quarters, Mediaocean will deploy a new unified performance insights solution to deliver in-platform intelligence. The company will also release a unified ads manager for campaign activation and optimization across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter, Amazon Advertising, and connected TV. Additionally, Mediaocean will expand its cloud-based financial management and bill-pay capabilities to the U.S. following the already-completed launch in Asia-Pacific.

Critical to enabling the Mediaocean platform is a new omnichannel data warehouse, which is under development as part of the company’s 2021 roadmap. Providing unmatched scale and a single source of truth, the omnichannel data warehouse will synthesize data from disparate sources and normalize it against a standard taxonomy. This allows marketers to compare campaign performance, financial metrics, and business outcomes across platforms, channels, media types, data sources, and regions.



“Media consumption has become omnichannel, and advertising must follow. Modern marketers need a single place where they can manage and optimize their investments across every touchpoint with their customers,” said Bill Wise, CEO of Mediaocean. “This is a moment where every stakeholder that relies on Mediaocean deserves clarity and direction about how our essential technology will meet the moment. We look forward to continuing to share our roadmap and progress as part of this transformation.”

At a time when media has grown increasingly complex and fragmented, marketers are under more pressure than ever to become more efficient in how they operate. With a streamlined and comprehensive Mediaocean platform managing $150 billion in annual global media, all advertising stakeholders will be able to spend less time juggling different systems and more time architecting consumer experiences. Mediaocean will continue to serve as an independent, media-agnostic layer of the ecosystem, driving effectiveness for brands, agencies, media suppliers, technology partners, and data providers.

Mediaocean was recently recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Ad Tech and ranked first in advertising technology for Ad Age Best Places to Work 2021. As Mediaocean opens the next chapter in its 54-year history, the company has also debuted a new brand identity and corporate website. Visit www.mediaocean.com to learn more about the company’s product transformation and omnichannel advertising platform.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With $150 billion in annual media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

Media Contact

Mona Khaldi

press@mediaocean.com