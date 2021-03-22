Global UV curable coatings market size to record a boost of 12% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the industry experts, global UV curable coatings market size generated revenues worth USD 5.8 million in 2019 and to reach USD 14.20 million to grow with a CAGR of 12% over 2020-2027. Incorporation of state-of-the-art technologies leading to boom of automotive sector, in consort with establishment of numerous manufacturing facilities are impelling the market growth.

Worldwide UV curable coatings market, as per the report, is fragmented based on type, composition, and end-users. Insights about the industry share held by each segment in the past, as well as their contribution towards the overall valuation in the future are documented. Regional survey is conducted to discover expansion prospects and enable industry partakers to make profitable investments.

For the record, UV curing is photochemical process involving usage of high-intensity ultraviolet rays for instant curing and dying of adhesives, inks, and coatings. Benefits over traditional methods, such as minimal errors, less chance of airborne particle settling on surface, and speed shipping are augmenting the growth of global UV curable coatings industry outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3172714/

Moreover, evolving living standards with improved disposable incomes, in consort with rapid industrialization in developing nations are stimulating the worldwide UV curable coatings market remuneration.

Despite the positive business outlook, availability of pocket-friendly coatings and expensive nature of UV curable coatings may restrain the industry expansion to some extent over the study period.

Elucidating market segmentations:

Based on type, the market is classified into display coatings, over print varnish, plastic coatings, and wood coatings. With respect to composition, worldwide UV curable coatings industry is categorized into photo initiators, pigments & additives, oligomers, and monomers. While the end-users include graphic arts, electronics, industrial coatings, and others.

Regional outlook:

Seasoned analysts claim that Asia Pacific (except Japan) was the leading contributor for global UV curable coatings market in the recent past and is poised to showcase similar trend over 2020-2027. The growth is credited to flourishing electronics and industrial verticals in nations like China and India. Meanwhile, North America is also slated to present considerable growth opportunities over the analysis timeframe.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-uv-curable-coatings-market-by-composition-monomers-oligomers-pigments-additives-photo-initiators-type-wood-coatings-plastic-coatings-

Global UV Curable Coatings Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Display Coatings

Over Print Varnish

Plastic Coatings

Wood Coatings

Global UV Curable Coatings Market by Composition (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Photo Initiators

Pigments & Additives

Monomers (Reactive Diluents)

Oligomers (UV Curable Resins)

Global UV Curable Coatings Market End-user Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Graphic Arts

Electronics

Industrial Coatings

Others

Global UV Curable Coatings Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Australia

India

China

Japan

RoAPAC

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

RoE

RoW

Global UV Curable Coatings Market Competitive hierarchy (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Toagosei Co. Ltd.

Eternal Materials Co. Ltd.

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd. (formerly Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.)

Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Nippon Synthetic Chem Industry Co. Ltd.

Covestro AG

BASF SE

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Allnex Belgium SA/NV

Royal DSM N.V.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. UV Curable Coatings market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. UV Curable Coatings market, by Composition, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. UV Curable Coatings market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. UV Curable Coatings market, by End-Use Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global UV Curable Coatings market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global UV Curable Coatings market Dynamics

3.1. UV Curable Coatings market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global UV Curable Coatings market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global UV Curable Coatings market, by Composition

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global UV Curable Coatings market by composition, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global UV Curable Coatings market Estimates & Forecasts by composition 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. UV Curable Coatings market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Oligomers (UV Curable Resins)

5.4.2. Monomers (Reactive Diluents)

5.4.3. Pigments and Additives

5.4.4. Photo initiators

Chapter 6. Global UV Curable Coatings market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global UV Curable Coatings market by end use , Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global UV Curable Coatings market Estimates & Forecasts by end use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. UV Curable Coatings market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Wood Coatings

6.4.2. Plastic Coatings

6.4.3. Over Print Varnish

6.4.4. Display Coatings

Chapter 7. Global UV Curable Coatings market, by End-Use Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global UV Curable Coatings market by application, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global UV Curable Coatings market Estimates & Forecasts by application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. UV Curable Coatings market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Electronics

7.4.2. Industrial coatings

7.4.3. Graphic Arts

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global UV Curable Coatings market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Global UV Curable Resins Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The UV curable resins market is anticipated to record a significant growth rate over the coming years owing to ongoing technological advancements and the product’s superior physical properties and chemical resistance. Most of the UV curable resins are commercially available which includes polyethers, silicones, urethanes, epoxies, and polyesters. These resins are utilized in a wide range of applications across the coating, adhesive, and ink industry. Owing to features such as ease of application, high productivity, as well as low impact on the environment, UV curable resins have become the most preferred resin systems in the market today.

With respect to product, the UV curable resins market is categorized into inks, adhesives, industrial coatings, and others. Among these, inks segment holds a share of 22.4%. The others segment is likely to grow over by 9.1% over the forthcoming time period.

Graphic arts segment currently holds a share of over 25.1% and will continue to show appreciative growth. Electronics segment is expected to grow over 8.9% by the end of the analysis timeline.

From a regional frame of reference, Asia Pacific UV curable resins market is projected to grow over 9.1% by the end of the analysis period. Middle East & Africa UV curable resins market presently holds a share of over 7% and will continue to exhibit appreciative growth.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.