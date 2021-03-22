Worldwide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Industry to 2027 - by Product Type, Form, Manufacturer Type, Application and Region

Dublin, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type; By Form; By Manufacturer Type; By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market size is expected to reach USD 306.1 billion by 2027. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is a substance involved in the finished pharmaceutical product (FPP), aimed to enhance the pharmacological activity or have direct impact in the cure, mitigation, diagnosis, treatment of disease or in modifying, correcting or restoring physiological functions in the human body. Drug products are composed of various components, API is the primary ingredient of a drug product, for instance, capsule or a tablet. APIs form used in the formulation is the most stable crystalline form, thermo-dynamically.



The prominent factors favoring the global market include the sudden outbreak of novel corona virus, which is rapidly escalating the demand for pharmaceuticals and thereby fueling the overall market growth. Additionally, rise in aging population, rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, AIDs, other infectious diseases, are further contributing to augmenting demand for APIs that are used in drugs. For instance, according to a report published in March 2020, by World Health Organization (WHO), the number of COVID-19 patients increased to 200,000 and in almost after twelve-day period, the number would exceed by 100,000. Moreover, rising incidence of cardiovascular, oncology, diabetes and lifestyle diseases coupled with rising geriatric populace is furthermore surging the overall demand for the global market.



Market participants such as AbbVie Inc., Albemarle Corporation, AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., ELI Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Lonza Group, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the key players operating in the global market.



Players in the market are focusing on developing active pharmaceutical Ingredient to suffice the rising demand of critical drugs for the treatment of numerous diseases. For the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, HIV, arthritis, Hepatitis-B, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, Aids and various others, which are responsible for the majority of deaths across the globe, the innovation and demand for pharmaceuticals has witnessed elevated graph over the few decades. This has further resulted in rise in growth of API during the past years and also over the forecast period.



Major players in the market are strengthening their capabilities to enhance their product portfolio and further establish their market place. For instance, on July, 2020, Advert International signed an agreement for the acquisition of RA Chem Pharma Ltd, an integrated pharmaceutical company by Micro Labs Ltd. for USD 1.7 billion. Advert International aims for building one of the major API platforms and is expected to leverage their operational and financial resources across the globe to scale RA Chem Pharma.



The analyst has segmented the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market on the basis of product type, form, manufacturer type, application and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Insights

4.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient - Industry snapshot

4.2. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Surge in the infectious diseases

4.2.1.2. Growing Importance of Generics

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Side effects associated of drugs

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Industry trends



5. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Product Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Product Type, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.3.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Monoclonal Antibodies, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Immunoglobulin

5.4.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Immunoglobulin, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.5. Cytokines

5.5.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Cytokines, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.6. Insulin

5.6.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Insulin, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.7. Peptide Hormones

5.7.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Peptide Hormones, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.8. Blood Factors

5.8.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Blood Factors, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.9. Peptide Antibiotics

5.9.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Peptide Antibiotics, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.10. Vaccines

5.10.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Vaccines, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.11. Small Molecule Antibiotics

5.11.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Small Molecule Antibiotics, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.12. Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI)

5.12.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI), by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

5.13. Others

5.13.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Others, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)



6. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Form

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Form, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Aqueous

6.3.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Aqueous, By Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Non-Aqueous Liquid

6.4.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Non-Aqueous Liquid, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

6.5. Dry Powder

6.5.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Dry Powder, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)



7. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Manufacturer

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Manufacturer, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

7.3. Captive

7.3.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Captive, By Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Merchant

7.4.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Merchant, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)



8. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Application

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Application, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

8.3. Cardiology

8.3.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Cardiology, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

8.4. Oncology

8.4.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Oncology, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

8.5. CNS & Neurology

8.5.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by CNS & Neurology, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

8.6. Orthopedic

8.6.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Orthopedic, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

8.7. Endocrinology

8.7.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Endocrinology, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

8.8. Pulmonology

8.8.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Pulmonology, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

8.9. Gastroenterology

8.9.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Gastroenterology, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

8.10. Nephrology

8.10.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Nephrology, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

8.11. Ophthalmology

8.11.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Ophthalmology, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

8.12. Others

8.12.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Other Applications, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)



9. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Geography

9.1. Key findings

9.2. Introduction

9.3. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - North America

9.4. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - Europe

9.5. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - Asia-Pacific

9.6. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - Middle East & Africa

9.7. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market - Latin America



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.1.1. Expansion & Acquisition

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. AbbVie Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Benchmarking

11.1.4. Recent Developments

11.2. Albemarle Corporation

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Benchmarking

11.2.4. Recent Developments

11.3. AstraZeneca

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Benchmarking

11.3.4. Recent Developments

11.4. Aurobindo Pharma

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Benchmarking

11.4.4. Recent Developments

11.5. Boehringer Ingelheim

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Benchmarking

11.5.4. Recent Developments

11.6. Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Benchmarking

11.6.4. Recent Developments

11.7. Cipla Inc.

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Benchmarking

11.7.4. Recent Developments

11.8. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Benchmarking

11.8.4. Recent Developments

11.9. ELI Lilly and Company

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Benchmarking

11.9.4. Recent Developments

11.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Benchmarking

11.10.4. Recent Developments

11.11. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Performance

11.11.3. Product Benchmarking

11.11.4. Recent Developments

11.12. Lonza Group

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Performance

11.12.3. Product Benchmarking

11.12.4. Recent Developments

11.13. Merck & Co., Inc.

11.13.1. Company Overview

11.13.2. Financial Performance

11.13.3. Product Benchmarking

11.13.4. Recent Developments

11.14. Mylan N.V.

11.14.1. Company Overview

11.14.2. Financial Performance

11.14.3. Product Benchmarking

11.14.4. Recent Developments

11.15. Novartis AG

11.15.1. Company Overview

11.15.2. Financial Performance

11.15.3. Product Benchmarking

11.15.4. Recent Developments

11.16. Pfizer, Inc.

11.16.1. Company Overview

11.16.2. Financial Performance

11.16.3. Product Benchmarking

11.16.4. Recent Developments

11.17. Sanofi

11.17.1. Company Overview

11.17.2. Financial Performance

11.17.3. Product Benchmarking

11.17.4. Recent Developments

11.18. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

11.18.1. Company Overview

11.18.2. Financial Performance

11.18.3. Product Benchmarking

11.18.4. Recent Developments

11.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

11.19.1. Company Overview

11.19.2. Financial Performance

11.19.3. Product Benchmarking

11.19.4. Recent Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6kjehg