The Global General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market is expected to grow by $ 1.42 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

Our reports on general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand from end-user industries, continuous technological developments in communication industry, and increase in number of smart connected devices. In addition, growing demand from end-user industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market analysis includes product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Oscilloscope

• Spectrum analyzer

• Signal generator

• Network analyzer

• Other products



By End-user

• Communication

• Industrial

• Aerospace and defense

• Electronics and semiconductor

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of modular GPTE as one of the prime reasons driving the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles, and advent of integrated industry 4.0 and quality 4.0 with iot will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market covers the following areas:

• General purpose test equipment (GPTE) market sizing

• General purpose test equipment (GPTE) market forecast

• General purpose test equipment (GPTE) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market vendors that include Advantest Corp., Danaher Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.. Also, the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



