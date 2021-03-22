MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 15 March to 19 March 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 38,420 171.06 6,572,317 1 March 2021

2 March 2021

3 March 2021

4 March 2021

5 March 2021 600

700

700

600

400 192.21

194.83

192.86

194.60

193.00 115,326

136,381

135,002

116,760

77,200 Accumulated under the programme 41,420 7,152,986

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 15 March to 19 March 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 41,420 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.532% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments