The Global Online On-demand Home Services Market is expected to grow by $ 4730.31 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 70% during the forecast period

Our report on online on-demand home services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of online on-demand home services and increasing number of start-ups entering the market. In addition, Advantages of online on-demand home services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online on-demand home services market analysis includes service segment and geographical landscapes.



The online on-demand home services market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Home care and design

• Repair and maintenance

• Health, wellness and beauty

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing internet penetration as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand home services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on online on-demand home services market covers the following areas:

• Online on-demand home services market sizing

• Online on-demand home services market forecast

• Online on-demand home services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand home services market vendors that include Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc. , ByNext Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG , MyClean Inc. , ServiceWhale Inc., TaskRabbit Inc., and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.. Also, the online on-demand home services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



