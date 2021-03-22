Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 March 2021 to 19 March 2021:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 34,876 435,891,271

15 March 2021 230 13,249.3043 3,047,340

16 March 2021 220 13,327.2727 2,932,000

17 March 2021 230 13,352.7826 3,071,140

18 March 2021 220 13,684.6364 3,010,620

19 March 2021 220 13,894.5455 3,056,800

Total 15-19 March 2021 1,120 15,117,900

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 19 March 2021* 1,187 13,498.1250 16,022,274

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 37,183 467,031,446

Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 139,501 1,879,422,580

15 March 2021 1,200 14,172.6375 17,007,165

16 March 2021 1,150 14,319.9174 16,467,905

17 March 2021 1,200 14,333.4208 17,200,105

18 March 2021 1,000 14,702.9300 14,702,930

19 March 2021 1,100 14,949.8000 16,444,780

Total 15-19 March 2021 5,650 81,822,885

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 19 March 2021* 3,617 14,481.9265 52,381,128

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 148,768 2,013,626,593

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 146,053 A shares and 612,817 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.79% of the share capital.







Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

















Copenhagen, 22 March 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901