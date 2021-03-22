|Announcement
|A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
|On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
|During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
|The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 March 2021 to 19 March 2021:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|34,876
|435,891,271
|15 March 2021
|230
|13,249.3043
|3,047,340
|16 March 2021
|220
|13,327.2727
|2,932,000
|17 March 2021
|230
|13,352.7826
|3,071,140
|18 March 2021
|220
|13,684.6364
|3,010,620
|19 March 2021
|220
|13,894.5455
|3,056,800
|Total 15-19 March 2021
|1,120
|15,117,900
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 19 March 2021*
|1,187
|13,498.1250
|16,022,274
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|37,183
|467,031,446
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|139,501
|1,879,422,580
|15 March 2021
|1,200
|14,172.6375
|17,007,165
|16 March 2021
|1,150
|14,319.9174
|16,467,905
|17 March 2021
|1,200
|14,333.4208
|17,200,105
|18 March 2021
|1,000
|14,702.9300
|14,702,930
|19 March 2021
|1,100
|14,949.8000
|16,444,780
|Total 15-19 March 2021
|5,650
|81,822,885
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 19 March 2021*
|3,617
|14,481.9265
|52,381,128
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|148,768
|2,013,626,593
|*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
|With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 146,053 A shares and 612,817 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.79% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
|Copenhagen, 22 March 2021
|Contact persons:
|Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
|Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
