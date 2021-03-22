Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 15 March 2021 to 19 March 2021:
 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)34,876 435,891,271
15 March 202123013,249.30433,047,340
16 March 202122013,327.27272,932,000
17 March 202123013,352.78263,071,140
18 March 202122013,684.63643,010,620
19 March 202122013,894.54553,056,800
Total 15-19 March 20211,120 15,117,900
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 19 March 2021*1,18713,498.125016,022,274
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)37,183 467,031,446
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)139,501 1,879,422,580
15 March 20211,20014,172.637517,007,165
16 March 20211,15014,319.917416,467,905
17 March 20211,20014,333.420817,200,105
18 March 20211,00014,702.930014,702,930
19 March 20211,10014,949.800016,444,780
Total 15-19 March 20215,650 81,822,885
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 19 March 2021*3,61714,481.926552,381,128
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)148,768 2,013,626,593
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 146,053 A shares and 612,817 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.79% of the share capital.

 

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

 

 
    

 

Page 1 of 2
 
Copenhagen, 22 March 2021   
Contact persons:    
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 11 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 11 2021