The Global Billiards and Snooker Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 63.38 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

Our report on billiards and snooker equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of billiards and snooker as recreational sports, diversification of distribution channels in the global sports equipment market and rising demand from APAC. In addition, growing popularity of billiards and snooker as recreational sports is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The billiards and snooker equipment market analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment and geographical landscapes.



The billiards and snooker equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Billiards and snooker tables

• Billiards and snooker cues and balls

• Other equipment



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in online sales of sports equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the billiards and snooker equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of strategic acquisitions, and increasing innovations in equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on billiards and snooker equipment market covers the following areas:

• Billiards and snooker equipment market sizing

• Billiards and snooker equipment market forecast

• Billiards and snooker equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading billiards and snooker equipment market vendors that include BCE Distributors Ltd., Berner Billiards, Birmingham Billiards Ltd., Diamond Billiard Products, Franklin Billiard Co., Fury, Imperial International, Iszy Billiards, Life fitness, and Predator Group. Also, the billiards and snooker equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

