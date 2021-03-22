The Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market is expected to grow by 46.50 mn units during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04611133/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive usage-based insurance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage, lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities and flexible pricing schemes. In addition, growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive usage-based insurance market analysis includes application segment, pricing scheme segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive usage-based insurance market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



By Application

• Embedded UBI

• App-based UBI



By Pricing Scheme

• PHYD

• PAYD

• MHYD



This study identifies the shared data plans to reduce the number of data subscriptions per user as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive usage-based insurance market growth during the next few years. Also, big data platforms provided by connected cars to push further developments in ubi, and growing LTE data connections in cars to support ethernet adoption will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive usage-based insurance market vendors that include Allianz Partners SAS, AXA Group, Howden Broking Group Plc, Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., OCTO Group Spa, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Progressive Corp., Trak Global Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the automotive usage-based insurance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

