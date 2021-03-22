Los Angeles Actor Career Consultation And Coaching For Film/TV Acting Launched

Los Angeles, United States, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio For Performing Arts LA announces the launch of career consultations and coaching services for aspiring actors. Whether seeking an agent or manager, booking more castings, auditioning for college acting programs or elevating an actors image, these services can help.

Clients benefit from the mentorship of award-winning actor/director and celebrity acting coach Walid Chaya, who has extensive experience in this field and has helped many artists become successful.

The services are designed to cater to actors interested in the Los Angeles film and television market. As a professional and skillful actor and director, Walid Chaya has coached artists of all ages and levels of expertise over the years. Walid has worked with beginners curious to break into show business and more experienced actors ready to rise to the next level.

After working with Walid, several of his clients have signed with top agencies and managers or received film and television offers with big networks such as HBO, Netflix, and FOX, among others. Many students have been accepted into prestigious performing arts programs in the US with UCLA, Carnegie Mellon, Pace University, and Ithaca.

Walid Chaya offers his clients one-on-one acting career consultation services. He draws on his vast knowledge and familiarity of working on-camera as well as behind-the-scenes to guide his clients. Walid also draws on his strong network of Hollywood industry professionals that he is connected with for potential introductions and referrals. These sessions are personalized for each client, since their background and goals may differ.

During these client meetings, Walid suggests various strategies and approaches that can be taken to move their career forward. Numerous aspiring actors have been able to get a foot into the film industry with his personalized coaching. Walid has also been instrumental in helping experienced actors advance their career.

The career consultation services that Walid Chaya offers can be done either in-person or online. In addition to these services, he also conducts masterclasses for actors. These classes are taught by Walid himself or by TV and film professionals invited as guest instructors. Clients can sign-up for these masterclasses online. For those interested, the schedule can be viewed at http://studioforperformingarts.com

For more information visit https://www.walidchaya.com/consulting or email walid@studioforperformingarts.com.

Website: http://studioforperformingarts.com