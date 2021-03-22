The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is expected to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483604/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on electronic shelf label market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of in-store technologies and rising number of retail outlets. In addition, implementation of in-store technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electronic shelf label market analysis includes technology segment, product segment, end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The electronic shelf label market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Radio frequency

• Infrared

• Others



By Product

• LCD ESL

• Full graphic e-paper ESL

• Segmented e-paper ESL



By End-user

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• CDM

• DPO



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of IoT ecosystem as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic shelf label market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on electronic shelf label market covers the following areas:

• Electronic shelf label market sizing

• Electronic shelf label market forecast

• Electronic shelf label market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic shelf label market vendors that include Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LANCOM Systems GmbH, LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag, and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd.. Also, the electronic shelf label market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



