Outlook on the Compressor Oil Global Market to 2026 - by Compressor Type, Base Oil, Application, End-use Industry and Region

The global compressor oil market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2020. Compressor oil is a lubricant used for reducing heat and cooling down the compressors in air conditioning and refrigeration systems. It ensures the proper functioning of the metal components and improves machinery performance with its anti-rust properties. Compressor oil also has exceptional oxidation stability and leaves a low carbon residue that reduces the operation and maintenance costs for the user. It is manufactured using a combination of base oil and various other additives. The type of base oil used, such as synthetic, mineral, semi-synthetic and bio-based, determines the quality and longevity of the compressor oil. With cost- and energy-saving properties, it finds extensive applications in various industries ranging from construction, general manufacturing, mining, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, etc.



The need for cost optimization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Compressor oil assists in heat dissipation and maintaining the temperature of the compressor. This subsequently leads to reduced wear and tear of the compressor and aids in its smooth operation, thereby helping manufacturers to avoid high repair costs.

Furthermore, significant growth in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry along with the establishment of cold chain facilities, particularly in the developing regions, is also augmenting the demand for compressor oil. Other factors such as increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop improved product variants, such as environment-friendly compressor oil, are also favoring the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global compressor oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Report Coverage:



Historical, Current and Future Market Trends



Market Breakup by Compressor Type:

Positive Displacement Compressor

Dynamic Compressor

Market Breakup by Base Oil:

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Bio-Based Oil

Market Breakup by Application:

Gas Compressor

Air Compressor

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

General Manufacturing

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemical and Petrochemical

Power Generation

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, BP International Limited, Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., Sinopec Group, The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., The Fuchs Group, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont), Croda International PLC., Sasol Limited, The Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Morris Lubricants Limited and Penrite Oil Company, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global compressor oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global compressor oil industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global compressor oil industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the compressor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the base oil?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global compressor oil industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global compressor oil industry?

What is the structure of the global compressor oil industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global compressor oil industry?

What are the profit margins in the global compressor oil industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Compressor Oil Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Compressor Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Base Oil

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Compressor Type

6.1 Positive Displacement Compressor

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Dynamic Compressor

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Base Oil

7.1 Synthetic Oil

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Mineral Oil

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Semi-Synthetic Oil

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Bio-Based Oil

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Gas Compressor

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Air Compressor

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 General Manufacturing

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Construction

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Oil and Gas

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Mining

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Chemical and Petrochemical

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Power Generation

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

15.3.2 ExxonMobil Corporation

15.3.3 BP International Limited

15.3.4 Chevron Corporation

15.3.5 Total S.A.

15.3.6 Sinopec Group

15.3.7 The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

15.3.8 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

15.3.9 The Fuchs Group

15.3.10 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

15.3.11 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

15.3.12 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont)

15.3.13 Croda International PLC.

15.3.14 Sasol Limited

15.3.15 The Phillips 66 Company

15.3.16 Bel-Ray Company LLC.

15.3.17 Morris Lubricants Limited

15.3.18 Penrite Oil Company



