Coastal Cloud Names Eric Berridge, Co-Founder of Leading Salesforce Consultancy, to its Board of Managers

Palm Coast, Florida, USA, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Cloud, an award-winning provider of consulting, implementation and managed services and a Salesforce partner, has announced the Board of Managers, including Eric Berridge, a pioneer in cloud consulting.

Berridge, who was appointed to the Board in October, is the former CEO of Bluewolf, an IBM Company (acquired in 2016), the firm that he co-founded and built over two decades as one of the original and preeminent consultancies for Salesforce. A two-time author, TED speaker and entrepreneur, Mr. Berridge continues to educate and give voice to other entrepreneurs as they build their businesses. His latest book, Customer Obsessed, redefines customer obsession for the tech era.

An outspoken advocate for the arts and humanities, Mr. Berridge actively participates in writing and speaking engagements that focus on spreading awareness and support for the arts to improve education, creativity, and critical thinking to keep up with our evolving digital society.

Mr. Berridge joined six additional executives who currently serve on the Coastal Cloud Board of Managers. The other Board Managers are Tom Healy former Senior Partner at Accenture, Chairman of Coastal Cloud’s Advisory Board, Dan Reardon, Chairman and CEO of North Highland, Sara Stanley Hale and Tim Hale, both co-founders and Managing Partners at Coastal Cloud, Jordan Richards, Chairman of Coastal Cloud’s Board and Managing Partner at Sverica Capital Management, and Ryan Harstad, Partner, also at Sverica Capital Management.

Making A Difference In Health Care and Public-Sector Solutions

Over the last year, businesses, nonprofits and governments have worked alongside Coastal Cloud and Salesforce to develop rapid solutions to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coastal Cloud’s latest solution built on the Salesforce Platform is part of a full suite of Care4COVID health care and public-sector solutions that help organizations and communities ensure access and distribution of care, supplies and recovery resources.

Most recently, Coastal Cloud has partnered with CDR Maguire, disaster health and medicine logistics and site experts, to assist with large scale COVID-19 vaccination sites and assisted living facilities across the State of Florida.

To learn more about Coastal Cloud’s new vaccine management tool, as well as Salesforce solutions for public-sector response to hurricanes and other emergencies, please visit https://coastalcloud.us/care4covid/

About Coastal Cloud

Coastal Cloud is an IT business consulting partner based in Palm Coast, Florida. Through its unique consulting business model, Coastal Cloud provides implementation and managed services to assist clients in migrating to next-generation cloud technology.

A Salesforce Partner since 2012, Coastal Cloud has earned the highest designation possible, Salesforce Navigator Expert, across numerous products and industries, including Public Sector, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Nonprofit, Manufacturing and more.

Coastal Cloud has rapidly grown to over 275 Consultants in the past year while still providing excellent client and employee satisfaction. They were awarded the Global Customer Success Innovation Award from Salesforce in 2020 and were named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces in 2020. including making the Editor’s Top 10 List. For more information, please visit www.CoastalCloud.US.



