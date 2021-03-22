Paramount Gold Reports on Permitting Progress at Grassy Mountain With Oregon State Regulators

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) announced today that the Wildlife Resources Baseline Data Report (“BDR”) for the proposed high-grade Grassy Mountain gold mine in Malheur County, Oregon (“Grassy”) has been accepted by the Oregon State Technical Review Team (“TRT”).



Paramount CEO Rachel Goldman commented: “The acceptance of the Wildlife BDR is an incremental positive for our permitting progress at Grassy. Following the approval of the tailings dam design and the receipt of the water use permit in 2020, the team continues to address the remaining items that will facilitate our goal of receiving all regulatory approvals necessary to advance Grassy into operation.”

The Wildlife BDR incorporates ground and airborne surveys cataloguing wildlife over an expansive area that consists of the project area, the access road and a buffer zone around them.

To date, 20 baseline data reports have been accepted by state regulators, and of those remaining the Ground Water and the Geochemistry BDRs are expected to be filed in advance of submitting the revised Consolidated Permit Application (“CPA”).

The successful completion of a positive NI 43-101 Feasibility Study in September 2020 has provided several key inputs that will be included in the revised CPA and the amended Plan of Operations which the Company anticipates submitting in the summer of 2021.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada, the world’s premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares). The Sleeper gold project is host to a large gold deposit (over 4 million ounces of mineralized material) and the Company has completed and released a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment. With higher gold prices, Paramount has begun work to update and improve the economics of the Sleeper project.

