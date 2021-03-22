The Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is expected to grow by $ 141.05 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188497/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on courier, express, and parcel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies, growing FMCG contract manufacturing in emerging markets, and adoption of new technologies in courier, express, and parcel supply chain network systems. In addition, rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The courier, express, and parcel market analysis includes consumer segment and geographical landscapes.



The courier, express, and parcel market is segmented as below:

By Consumer

• B2B

• B2C

• C2C



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies as one of the prime reasons driving the courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next few years. Also, express, and parcel companies, freight service integration by courier, express, and parcel service providers, and growing e-commerce market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on courier, express, and parcel market covers the following areas:

• Courier, express, and parcel market sizing

• Courier, express, and parcel market forecast

• Courier, express, and parcel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading courier, express, and parcel market vendors that include A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc.. Also, the courier, express, and parcel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188497/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________