BOTS INC TAKES THE FIRST STEP TO DEVELOP AND MARKET SOLUTIONS TO PROVIDE DISTRIBUTED BLOCKCHAIN SERVICES FOR GROWING NFT MARKETPLACE

SAN JUAN, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry, announced today that it has signed an evaluation agreement with Emercoin International Development Group, a leader in solutions to provide distributed blockchain services for business and personal use.

Emercoin technologies include:

1. emerSSH - Secure shell management system needed by every site admin

2. emerDNS - Uncensored domain name system, peering with OpenNIC

3. emerLNX- Decentralized pay-per-click advertising network.

4. emerSSL - System for password-less authentication on the world wide web.

5. InfoCard - Storage for electronic business cards for use with EMCSSL, allows digitally storing business cards as NFT token.

6. emerTTS - Trusted storage for digital timestamps on the blockchain.

7. Magnet - Distributed torrent tracker for internet file sharing.

8. emerDPO - Digital proof of ownership solution for physical or digital goods and services, including NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens platform)

9. FV - File Validator: check integrity for files received from untrusted sources- designed to validate NFT certificates

10. ENUMER - Distributed VOIP routing service, compatible with ENUM protocol.

11. Randpay - High-scalable stateless micropayment service for IoT or analogous applications applicable for the NFT marketplace.

NFT- (non-fungible token) is a data (algorithm) unit on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, video, and other creative work forms. While the digital files themselves are infinitely reproducible, the NFTs representing them are tracked on their underlying blockchains and provide buyers with proof of ownership. Blockchains such as Ethereum, Emercoin, First Bitcoin (majority-owned by BOTS Inc), and Flow each have their own token standards to define their use of NFTs.

NFTs can be used to commodify digital creations, such as digital art, video game items, and music files. However, access to any copy of the original file is not restricted to the owner of the token. The first NFTs were Ethereum-based and appeared around 2015. Increased interest in the market for NFTs has resulted in increased speculation, as some of the same investors who had previously speculated on cryptocurrencies began trading NFTs at greatly increasing volumes.

NFTs mostly run on a proof-of-work blockchain, which is less energy efficient than a proof-of-stake blockchain. Emercoin platform is designed to be energy and transaction cost-efficient. It is one of the first-ever NFT platforms in existence.

In a recent CNBC article titled Crypto, collectibles are selling for thousands — and celebrities like Mark Cuban are cashing in, describes the fact that the cryptocurrency world is abuzz with talk of digital collectibles, unique virtual tokens that can represent anything from art to sports memorabilia.

People have been paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for these NFTs or non-fungible tokens. One investor, Sheldon Corey from Montreal, Canada, told CNBC he paid $20,000 for one of the thousands of computer-generated avatars called CryptoPunks. NBA Top Shot, a platform created by Dapper Labs in partnership with the basketball league, attracted $147.8 million in sales in the last seven days, according to NFT data tracker CryptoSlam. The service lets users buy and sell short clips showing match highlights from top basketball players.

Even Mark Cuban and other celebrities are cashing in on the NFT craze. The billionaire, Dallas Mavericks owner, has auctioned digital goods online and owns some himself.

The increased momentum for these tokens comes as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have rallied significantly in recent months, and at a time when people are spending more of their time indoors due to coronavirus restrictions.

BOTS Inc is also evaluating investing in Emercoin Group to support Emercoin's market expansion and acceptance worldwide, emphasizing NFT developments.

Oleg Khovayko, Emercoin Lead Developer, said, "Key difference in Emercoin from other cryptocurrencies is that we are using blockchain not just for transfer monetary values. Emercoin is a technological platform for distributed, censorship–proof and scalable distributed ledger services. So, we developed a suite of services running on top of the Emercoin blockchain that will be especially useful for many companies and even private persons. We developed NFT technology several years ago."

Also, our goal is to provide stable, robust, and easy to integrate services. Hence, our solutions are compatible with industry standards, proven their efficiency and security.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to evaluate this unique technological platform and possibly invest in EMERCOIN, especially due to their partnerships with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), RedHat, Bitfury, and other leading companies in this space- to deliver their blockchain services as Blockchain-as-a-Service marketplace, also known as BaaS Platform," -commented Paul Rosenberg, CEO of BTZI. "We are always looking for disrupting new and promising technologies while we are ready to invest in those companies to help them to market their technology worldwide."

About EMERCOIN Group

Emerson (EMC) is a decentralized, open-source cryptocurrency created in late 2013 and based on technologies from Bitcoin, Namecoin, and Peercoin. It utilizes both Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake mining. Emercoin, a leading digital currency, and blockchain platform, has partnered with Microsoft to become a member of the Azure marketplace. With demand growing for innovative, scalable blockchain services ready to implement, Emercoin is a natural fit for the Azure cloud platform. They have developed a robust suite of ready-to-use features that offer real-world solutions for business and consumer use.

Emercoin Blockchain uses EMC to provide various services. It is generated by the dual mining of PoW and PoS. Its total supply is balanced by PoS with an annual increase of 6% and the application consumption. Emercoin Blockchain has already offered numerous real-world solutions. It is the top choice for secure and decentralized business operations in the public blockchain.

Emercoin will be delivering its suite of blockchain services into the Azure cloud later this year. This will give Azure cloud users the ability to install and use Emercoin's many services such as digital proof of ownership and identity, password-less authentication on the internet, network security, the first distributed advertising network, and many E-commerce solutions like the Emercoin secure micropayment service.

For more information, please visit www.Emercoin.com.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity, and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

Forward-Looking Statements

